Horsham YM slay the Dragons in top performance

Horsham YMCA 3-0 Wick FC

The Dragons started the weekend just one point ahead of YM in the SCFL Premier Division, despite losing to Bexhill Utd last weekend. The team from Littlehampton followed the River Arun up stream to face the home team, who have been swimming against the tide.

YM have been struggling with form in recent weeks, however everything clicked this Saturday at the Herbert Direct Stadium. A great performance from a team with a lot of promise and a well deserved victory. This league is brutal and you never know what each match will bring, as this game proved, right from the off.

On the 8th minute, YM’s Alfie Jones jumped up and elbowed Stuart Robinson in the back of the head as they challenged for a corner. Fortunately for the home team, Jones escaped with a yellow card.

Togetherness YM

Just moments later, James Thurgar was sent off for a dangerous challenge on a YMCA defender. This caused much debate between the teams and the referee decided he had to take further action due to the commotion. So he also sent George Bingham off as well leaving Wick with just nine men and the rapids to deal with.

On 20 minutes, YM made their advantage count, the lively Elliott Romain cut inside from the right and struck a superb shot putting the hosts ahead.

Pressure

The pressure continued and there was some great defending from the Dragons Charlie Robinson, he skilfully headed the ball over his own bar after Dean Lovegrove dinked a shot over goalkeeper Keelan Belcher.

The Dragons attempted a comeback and Dave Crouch met a Matt Whitehead free-kick with an acrobatic volley. The goalkeeper parried his save and it went behind for a corner.

YM came forward again and Keelan Belcher had to make a save low to his left, giving away a corner. The ball was drilled into the middle of the area and the fantastic Hayden Neathey leaped the highest at the far post to head the ball into the net and double the lead.

With the first half approaching injury time, YM had a corner. The ball was played in and the young Tom Hearn heads in the third of the afternoon for YM on the 45th minute. A terrific goal from a player with a great future.

With the Dragons down to nine players and losing 3-0 it was damage limitation for the next 45 minutes. YM created some problems and caused a great leaping save from keeper, Belcher. The home striker Elliott Romain went for the rebound but was booked for a challenge on Matt Whitehead after losing out on the race for the ball.

The second half was played out and will be forgotten just like Babylon Zoo after their number one song, Spacemen. It ended three nil and a much needed morale boost for YM. Wick will dust themselves off and move on to their next challenge.

Next up for YM is an away match to Crawley Down Gatwick. A tough game but they will be looking for a win.