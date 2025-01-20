Horsham YMCA lose to basement side Little Common

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham YMCA slipped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat at SCFL premier bottom side Little Common.

The away side felt their preparations were delayed due to the changing rooms being locked until 1.30pm.

The new look YM had some new signings on show. Jack Marney, who has played for England’s six-a-side team, made his first appearance since transferring from Farnham Town.

The hosts started well and used their strength in midfield to push forward. On 26 minutes they were awarded a free kick around 25 yards from goal.

YM manager Liam Giles

Up stepped player manager Russell Eldridge. The veteran free-kick specialist lined up his shot and placed it to the right of the keeper. It was a great finish but the keeper may feel he could have done better.

In a fairly scrappy first half the referee issued four yellow cards for some feisty challenges. Dan Webster was sent to the sin bin after 33 minutes for dissent, leaving YM with ten players for ten minutes, however they made it to half-time just one goal down.

After the break Little Common doubled their lead in the 48th minute. Former Sidley United striker Logan Copley capitalised on a mistake in defence as a pass went astray and Copley had a one on one with the keeper and smashed it in.

Just two minutes later there was another error in the YM defence as an unfortunate slip led to Logan Copley scoring his second of the game, making the score 3-0.

YM were down but not out and after some substitutions they looked stronger and began creating opportunities. Alex Barbary got forward and after 65 minutes the deadly finisher made it 3-1.

YM kept the pressure on and made it 3-2 after 76 minutes, YM were hoping to complete the comeback but were unable to get the third goal. Little Common were able to see the match out and sealed their first win since October.

YM manager Liam Giles shared some honest words during his interview with Beth Chapman. He said: “I let the players know it was totally unacceptable, however I still think we were the better team.

"They play for set pieces, as they are a big side. We had two good chances and should have been winning. We made two individual mistakes at the back which gave them two goals in the second half. We rallied and got two back, but I am extremely disappointed.”

Next up for Horsham YMCA – on Saturday – is an away game with AFC Varndeanians at the Withdean Stadium.

Varndeanians are two league places above YM, however they lost 2-1 to Newhaven at the weekend.

Little Common next host Haywards Heath Town.