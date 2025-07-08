Horsham's walking footballers reach out to "younger players"
Horsham Walking Football Club currently hold sessions on Thursday mornings. These sessions cater largely for retired players. From August onwards, to meet a growing demand from players that are still working, the club will be holding sessions on Saturday mornings.
The first session will be held on Saturday 2nd August at the Holbrook Club, with a meet time of 9:50am for a 10am start.
The sessions will be of interest to those who still play, or who used to play regular football and who wish to move to a slower paced version of the game.
They will also be of interest to those that just want to get involved in a sport that suits the needs of those aged 50 or over.
Further details can be found on the club's website: https://www.horshamwalkingfootball.org/news/