Hot shot Billingshurst

Barry Gilbert, Alan Readshaw and Robin Clarke from Billingshurst Bowling Club

A very warm welcome was given to Captain Tony and the players from Downsman. Over the years there have been many close matches with nine won on less by five shots.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At tea the visitors had a four shot advantage, but things changed after the refreshments and it was the home side that took control.

A hot shot of nine woods nearer the jack to the home triple of Robin Clarke (second time this year), Captain Barry Gilbert and Alan Readshaw saw the home side over the line with a 30- shot victory, Billingshurst 80 - Downsman 50.

Scores Marion, Gary, Alan K. won 19-9, Linda C., Jim D., Michael won 17-16, Barbara, Carole, Pete lost 18-23, Robin, Barry, Alan R. won 35-11.