Hot shot chalked up by Billingshurst bowlers

Billingshurst bowlers travelled to Midhurst to receive a warm and embracing welcome from their captain.

After a few ends there were two rinks neck and neck, but it was different on the other two, the home team had a large advantage on one and the away side on the other was forging ahead. So, at the halfway point it was the home side that had a two-shot advantage.

As the game continued the call of nine went up. A hotshot for the Billingshurst triple of Robin Clarke, Carole Neal and Pete Scott – which occurs when all of a team’s woods are nearer than the oppositions on one end.

As the rinks finished and the scores were recorded it was the home side winning by just one shot - Midhurst 73 Billingshurst 72

Billingshurst’s second midweek game saw them play at Steyning. On a cool afternoon with low clouds covering the South Downs, the home captain gave the visitors a warm welcome.

The game ebbed and flowed, with each side ahead at different times. At the halfway point, it was the home side that had a small advantage of five shots.

After the break, the same pattern continued with each side edging towards a victory. As the last wood came to rest it was the Steyning side that just got over the line winning by just three shots over five rinks: Steyning 85 Billingshurst 82.

With several regular Billingshurst bowlers unavailable for the home fixture against Horsham Park it gave other players the opportunity to move up from their normal roles. So, on a warm, humid afternoon the game was played in a very good spirit with encouragement for those playing in unfamiliar roles or only in their first few games.

By the tea interval at the halfway point, it was the away side that had a small advantage of eight shots. As the match moved in the last few ends the game became much closer and on the penultimate end the difference was down to just two shots to the visitors. As the last wood came to rest it was the away side that won by just one shot – Billingshurst 65 Horsham Park 66.