Hot stuff! HY athletes rack up fine finishes despite the heat

The second Southern Athletic League match of the season for the HY AC team was at a warm but windy Lewes track – and what a huge team turnout as they ended in an amazing second place.

Sprinters in the 100m were Mike West running 12sec and Harvey Jones 12.7s, Mike sprinted to the finish of the 200m in 25.1s along with Simon Basey in 26.1s.

Dylan Bolton ran in the 400m securing a 57s lap, Simon also took on this distance with 60.1s. In the 800m Adam Morrissy ran 2:21.7 and David Holland 2:23.1 for the two-lap race.

Nathan Bible and Alfie Johnstone both took on the 5000m and Nathan set a new personal best of 16:20.8 winning the race, with Alfie finishing in 18:31.5. This duo also raced in the 1500m, Nathan securing 4:25.3 and Alfie setting a new PB of 4:50.1.

HY AC team at the SAL in Lewes

Alfie ran in the 400m hurdles in 73.4s with Matt Harmer in 78s, both securing maximum points. The 2000m steeplechase was won by David Ervine a clear 30 seconds ahead of 2nd place in 6:27.3, David Holland came 2nd in the B string in 8:08.5.

Jumpers in the men's competition were Matt Harmer 1.23m and David Holland 1.00m in the high jump, while in the triple jump Matt jumped 8.09m and Harvey Jones a PB of 10.85.

Harvey gained a PB of 4.97m in the long jump with Simon Basey who jumped 4.58m. Jason Johnstone threw the 7kg shot, 5.97m, with David Holland throwing 5.52m, Adam Morrissy 26.05m, with Jason throwing 17.48m in the javelin.

Matt Harmer joined Jason in the discus and the hammer, in the Hammer both secured new PBs Matt 22.99m and Jason 13.08m, Matt threw another PB in the discus with 21.83m with Jason 12.49m.

Bexhill GBR 5k L-R Carly, Dave, Nathan, Tom and Ben

First on the track were the ladies 400m hurdlers Megan Hopkins-Parry 75.3s and Sonnii Pine 101.7s, both secured maximum points. Megan, 23.3s, also ran the sprint hurdles with Fallyn Shields who after falling twice after clipping a hurdle, finished in 36s.

The 100m was taken on by Caitlyn Rivers 14.7s and Fallyn in 15.2s, Fallyn also ran the 200m in 33.1s with Beth Wilson in 30s. Mother and daughter Carly Hopkins and Megan Hopkins-Parry raced the 400m, Megan secured a PB in 63s, with Carly finishing with 68.8s, Carly also took on the 800m completing this in 2:36.3 with Becky Mabon in 3:24,7.

Sophia Collins won the 1500m running 5:43.7 with Carly 5:48.8 and Carly took on the 5000m distance in 22:43.3 with Kiki Prince completing the distance in 24.35.4.

Kiki also ran the 1500m steeplechase for the first time coming 1st in the B string in 7:32.6 with Sonnii Pine winning the race and first A string with a new PB of 6:57.3.

Some of the HY athletes taking on the Out of the Blue 5 and 10k

Sonnii competed in the high jump with Jessica Harmer both finishing with 1.23m, Beth Wilson in the pole vault had a strong clearance of 2.85m.

In the long jump Caitlyn jumped 2.90m with Louise Cavell 2.68m, Louise in the triple jump recorded 5.44m with team mate Sophia Collins securing 6.57m. Jaye Baldock and Michelle Harrod spent the competition competing in all the throwing events both securing PBs in the hammer with Jayne throwing 33.93m and Michelle 19.01m.

In the shot Jayne threw 7.50m and Michelle 5.13m. Jayne threw the discus 19.96m and Michelle 9.74m and in the javelin Jayne threw a distance of 17.67m with Michelle throwing 8.90m

In the 4x100 relays the men's team of Mike West, Simon Basey, Matt Harmer and David Holland smashed it in 50.1sec. The ladies team of Caitlyn Rivers, Jessica Harmer, Beth Wilson and Sophia Collins ran their 4x100 relay in 59.1.

HY junior Athletes at the YDL

The 4x400m relay is a mixed event. The HY A team of Dylan Bolton, Carly Hopkins, Megan Hopkins-Parry and David Ervine completed this race in 4:06.8, B scorers Alfie Johnstone, Becky Mabon, Sonnii Pine and Simon Basey ran 5:01.2.

Several HY members competed in the Bexhill GBR Run 5k series, an out and back along Bexhill seafront.

Nathan Bible was the first HY athlete back in 2nd place in 16:04min, 4th was Ben McCallion in 16:24, David Mayes was 12th in 17:44, Tom Brampton finished in 28th in 20:39 with Carly Hopkins after in 20:41, fourth female and 1st Vet 40.

At Ashburnham Place, the Out of the Blue 10k and 5k, a beautiful multi terrain course, took place. The 5k was taken on by Kelly Kitchen 29:53, Jo Smith 30:53, Leanne Badrock 33:02 and Yuen Chan 33:03. In the 10k were Adam Coleman taking 9th in 43:59, Rosa McSweeney in 1.08:23 and Steve Cornford on 1.10:23.

Imogen Matthews went to Pontevera, Spain, for the 2025 World Triathlon Aquathon Championships. Imogen competed in the Female AG 20-24 category consisting of a 1000m swim followed by a 5km run.

Imogen left the water in 5th place, but with an incredible run, nearly a minute and a half faster than the closest competitor Imogen was able to gain place by place and clinched top spot in 34:49 to win – in 30 degree heat.

With one day’s rest Imogen flew back to the UK to compete in the SEAA championships in Chelmsford in the 5000m. She finished in silver medal position in 17:26.73.

Ben Sims did the Cranbrook Triathlon – he had the second fastest swim and second fastest run, his two strongest disciplines, and finished in a very strong fifth position.

Sunday saw HY’s under-15s and under-13s travel to Sutcliffe Park in London for the Youth Development League in hot temperatures.

For the U13s, taking on the 75m sprint were Brianna Ripley, in 1st place with 9.94s (PB), Izabella Fitz-Hugh in 11.5s and Poppy Chapman 11.85s.

Brianna raced in the 150m and secured top spot with a new PB of 19.63s, Poppy came second for the B string with a new PB of 23.15s. In the 800m Francessca Tarrant ran 2:47.16, Jessica Wilson 2:53.0 and Izabella Fitz-Hugh in 4th (awaiting official time).

The 1200m was taken on by Tera Buckland in 4:10.23, a five-second PB. She also competed in the high jump and secured a height of 1.15cm (PB). Jessica took on the long jump with a distance of 3.92m and threw 6.65m in the shot put to gain 2nd. She was joined by Francesca, Izabella and Brianna to complete the girls’ 4x100 relay, securing a time of 57.86s.

The boys’ U13 team were represented by Xavier Bryndza, 15.67s, and Arthur Pocock, 15.58s, securing a new PB in the 75m hurdles. Xavier also ran the 75m in 12.18s, Arthur Pocock took on the 150m in 24.24s and threw 17.89m in the javelin.

In the 800m Henry Sully ran 2:34.62 with Edward Dixon 2:39.13 in a new PB. In the 1200m Benji Pocock ran 4:01.00 with Noah Mayhew 4:03.44. Henry jumped 3.60m in the long jump, with Xavier 1.10m and Benji 1.05m in the high jump.

Benji also threw 5.63m in the shot put. Xavier, Edward, Arthur and Benji made up the boys U13 4x100 team finishing in 1:03.16.

Aiden Larkin competed in the U15 boys’ 800m and ran a new personal best in 2:16.83.

The U15 girls put in a strong team with Sophie Smith securing 13.79s in the 100m with Katie Cole 14.44s, joining Katie in the 200m Olivia Henham ran 27.07s with Katie 29.21s. In the 300m Antalia Cole ran 42.71s and Olivia Collins setting a new PB in 51.02s.

The 800m was dominated by the HY girls with Isabella Buchanan winning the A stream in 2:16.28, Scarlett Dixon went on to win the B stream in 2:28.56, with Mia Lennard and Kitty Morgan coming 1st and 2nd in the non-scoring race with 2:32.86 and 2:33.65 respectively. Florence Tewksbury ran a strong 1500m in 5:02.06 with Amelia Skelton running 5:15.58.

In the long jump Olivia Henham jumped 4.32m and Katie 3.72m. Lily Manning threw 19.01m in the hammer and Ava Morrissy 17.72m in the javelin. Ava was joined by Florence, Mia and Scarlett in the 4x300 relay which they ran in 3:14.39. The 4x100 team of Sophie, Katie, Olivia H and Antalia ran 52.09s to finish 2nd.