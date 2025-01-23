Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keith Jenkinson, a member of Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club, believes bowls helped save his life. Here, he tells his story...

“I would like to share this story with you if I may. I retired from work in 2018 and having worked non-stop for 50 five years from the age of 15 to 70, I found myself at a complete loss as to what to do with my life.

"Giving it a lot of thought I decided to try my hand at playing bowls. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.

“I quickly fell in love with the game, and it became my passion. In 2021 I was diagnosed with bladder cancer and my whole world fell apart. To say that I was distraught and devastated is an understatement.

"I became very depressed, and I found myself in a very dark place. In the next few months I underwent three operations to have the tumours cut out of my bladder. My cancer was graded at very high risk and my consultant offered me two options – a radical cystectomy which means taking the bladder out, or BCG, which is an immunotherapy drug, this is administered via a catheter directly into the bladder.

“I was given time to make my decision. I felt my life had collapsed and I just shut myself at home, not going outside the front door. I was desperately missing my friends and playing bowls. I decided to have the BCG treatment, and this started in May 2022 the treatment lasts for three years and it’s very brutal and hard to tolerate.

"Apart from numerous trips to the hospital for appointments, my friends were urging me to face the outside world again and get back to playing bowls. Naturally, I knew that they were right so I made the effort and went back to playing the game that I love – and within a few weeks I found that this was helping me cope much better with my battle with cancer.

"I’m still having treatment and so my fight continues. My message is that if you have any health issues or difficulties in life, or even if you haven’t, why not try your hand at bowls – you’ll make many new friends and have fun and you never know you might fall in love with it just like I did. The last words on the TV programme Strictly Come Dancing are ‘Keep dancing!’ …my last words here are ‘Keep bowling!’.”

If you can relate to Keith’s story, and would like to join Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club in Priory Lane and try out bowling for free, get down to the club on Tuesday 28th January 6pm-8pm, Sunday 2nd February 2pm-4pm; Saturday 8th February 2pm-4.30pm, or Friday 14th February 2pm-4pm. Qualified coaches will be on hand.

Go to www.eastbourneboroughibc.co.uk for more information.