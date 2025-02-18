Clubs from all over Sussex and Surrey and as far away as Somerset competed in the annual Howden Invitational Trophy at Horsham District Indoor Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 48 players from a number of clubs competed. The format is a new one, designed for this event - each bowler in a triples team has three bowls, one is worth three points, another is one and there is one which scores zero. Each team plays four games of an hour with tactics coming into play. Of course, the aim is to get your high scoring bowls nearest the jack but often easier said than done.

The winners were Arun Bowls Club, with the Horsham team of Tracey Osborn, Clare Stevens and Gary Manning just one point behind the winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In third place were the team from Grattons. Congratulations to the winners and to everybody who took part in this successful event - with the proceeds of the raffle being donated to Macmillan Cancer support.

Vicky and Danni from the sponsors of this event, Howden Insurance Brokers, with all the competitors

Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club cater for all adults who wish to bowl, beginners, club players who prefer their internal leagues and Bowls4Fun sessions, right up to those who compete in county and national events.

They are open every day of the year except Christmas Day and New Year's Day, from 9:30am to 9:30pm, and have a busy social programme which includes quiz nights, card clubs, race nights, bingo and much more.

If you would like to try, come along to Wednesday evening Bowls4Fun session which starts at 7pm or call on 01403 268346 – coaches can give you an introduction and the club provide the bowls.