HUSTLE teams up with Ifield Cricket Club as official sponsor for the 2025 season

HUSTLE, Crawley’s premier strength and personal training gym, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Ifield Cricket Club for the 2025 season in the Premier Divison. The partnership was unveiled last Friday with the launch of the club’s brand-new kit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a gym built on expert coaching, results and a strong sense of community, HUSTLE is excited to support Ifield Cricket Club both on and off the pitch. This sponsorship is more than just a logo on a jersey. It reflects a shared commitment to excellence, resilience, and pushing beyond limits - values that drive both HUSTLE members and Ifield Cricket Club.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Ifield Cricket Club this season. Cricket, like strength training, is about so much more than the physical effort. It’s about discipline, resilience, and the incredible power of working together to achieve something greater than yourself. Ifield Cricket Club represents the very best of what sport can do for a community, and we’re proud to support that to inspire the wider community to invest in their health and fitness.” (HUSTLE)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Groves, Ifield Cricket Club Representative, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “HUSTLE’s support is invaluable to our club and we’re excited to work together to promote fitness in our community.”

Official Kit Launch

With this partnership, HUSTLE continues its mission of creating 'The Hustle Effect' - transforming lives through strength, dedication and community.

For more information about HUSTLE and the partnership, visit HUSTLE instagram.com/hustletrainingclub_/ or Ifield Cricket Club https://www.instagram.com/ifieldcc_/