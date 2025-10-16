H&W Dart League - Alford Sports Club achieves a whitewash

Alfold Sports Club achieve a whitewash.

In the B Division, Onslow Arms played their first game of the season against Partridge B. Despite Tommy Gander hitting a 180, the hosts lost 6-3. Alfold Sports Club hosted Ashington Club B and delivered the first whitewash of the season with a 9-0 victory. Leaders Shelley Arms played at home against The Dog & Bacon, winning 6-3 with Steve Collins achieving a 114 checkout. Loxwood Sports Association had a bye.

The format includes two singles matches, and if needed, a doubles match to decide the winners. The first pair called in each round will toss a coin; the losing pair will nominate one player to play the first leg, and the winning pair will choose one of their players. The other two players will then compete. If tied at one-all, a deciding third leg will be a doubles match. All legs are 401 double-in, double-out. There will also be a plate competition for pairs eliminated in the first round. The competition is open to all players registered by today's date; no prior matches are required.