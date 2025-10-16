H&W Dart League - Alford Sports Club achieves a whitewash
Week 2 Report
Ashington Club A hosted A Division leaders Tony's Old Boyz and narrowly lost 5-4 in a close game. The Cricketers traveled to face The Kings Head but suffered a 6-3 defeat, with Chris Smith achieving a 106 checkout. The two bottom teams clashed as Southwater Club faced The Partridge, with the home team securing a 5-4 win.
In the B Division, Onslow Arms played their first game of the season against Partridge B. Despite Tommy Gander hitting a 180, the hosts lost 6-3. Alfold Sports Club hosted Ashington Club B and delivered the first whitewash of the season with a 9-0 victory. Leaders Shelley Arms played at home against The Dog & Bacon, winning 6-3 with Steve Collins achieving a 114 checkout. Loxwood Sports Association had a bye.
Next week is the QE2 School doubles competition at Southwater Club. Registration closes at 8:20 PM. A reminder of the competition rules:
The format includes two singles matches, and if needed, a doubles match to decide the winners. The first pair called in each round will toss a coin; the losing pair will nominate one player to play the first leg, and the winning pair will choose one of their players. The other two players will then compete. If tied at one-all, a deciding third leg will be a doubles match. All legs are 401 double-in, double-out. There will also be a plate competition for pairs eliminated in the first round. The competition is open to all players registered by today's date; no prior matches are required.
RESULTS
A Division
Ashington Club A 4 Tony's Old Boyz 5
Kings Head 6 The Cricketers 3
Southwater Club 5 Partridge A 4
Loxwood Sports Association - Bye
B Division
Alfold Sports Club 9 Ashington Club B 0
Partridge B 3 Onslow Arms 6
Shelley Arms 6 Dog & Bacon 3
180's
Tommy Gander - Partridge B
100+ Finishes
Steve Collins - Shelley Arms 114
Chris Smith - Kings Head 106