H&W Dart League final league report

By Terry Thornton
Contributor
Published 14th Mar 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 14:24 BST
As the final league games are completed, new champions are crowned as Tony Old Boyz win the A Division.

In the last round of games, The Railway welcomed Tony's Old Boyz, who emerged as 6-3 winners, aided by an Alex Gurr 180. Lee Burlton hit a 107 in reply. Runners-up Southwater Club B finished at The Plough and secured an 8-1 victory, assisted by a Rob Metcalfe 180. The two relegated teams faced each other as Academy hosted Loxwood Sports Association, with the home side emerging victorious, winning 6-3. Kings Head Royals, who finished the season in fifth place, had a bye.

Four teams were in contention for the two promotion places from the B Division. Southwater Club A, starting the evening in the top spot, faced second placed The Partridge. Despite being deducted 3 points for loss of a trophy, Southwater ended the season as champions following a 5-4 win, with The Partridge as runners-up. Ashington Club travelled to play Alfold Sports Club and had an outside chance of promotion, which ended after a 7-2 defeat. Mick Flynn hit a 180 for the visitors, and Tallon Baker achieved a 115 out shot for Alfold. Dog & Bacon, hoping for a win and favourable results, played host to bottom side The Fox but suffered a 5-4 loss.

Next week are the finals of the knockout and consolation cups:

Knockout cup: Southwater Club A vs. Tony's Old Boyz at Ashington Club

Consolation cup: Loxwood Sports Association vs. Kings Head Royals at The Railway

RESULTS

A Division

Academy 6, Loxwood Sports Association 3

The Plough 1, Southwater Club B 8

The Railway 3, Tony's Old Boyz 6

B Division

Alfold Sports Club 7, Ashington Club 2

Dog & Bacon 4, The Fox 5

Southwater Club A 5 The Partridge 4

180's

Rob Metcalfe - Southwater Club B

Alex Gurr - Tony's Old Boyz

Mick Flynn - Ashington Club

100+ Finishes

Tallon Baker - Alfold Sports Club 115

Lee Burlton - The Railway 107

The Plough and Southwater Club B

1. Contributed

The Plough and Southwater Club B Photo: Submitted

B Division champions Southwater Club A & runners up The Partridge

2. Contributed

B Division champions Southwater Club A & runners up The Partridge Photo: Submitted

Alfold Sports Club and Ashington Club

3. Contributed

Alfold Sports Club and Ashington Club Photo: Submitted

Dog and Bacon And The Fox

4. Contributed

Dog and Bacon And The Fox Photo: Submitted

