H&W Dart League final league report

In the last round of games, The Railway welcomed Tony's Old Boyz, who emerged as 6-3 winners, aided by an Alex Gurr 180. Lee Burlton hit a 107 in reply. Runners-up Southwater Club B finished at The Plough and secured an 8-1 victory, assisted by a Rob Metcalfe 180. The two relegated teams faced each other as Academy hosted Loxwood Sports Association, with the home side emerging victorious, winning 6-3. Kings Head Royals, who finished the season in fifth place, had a bye.
Four teams were in contention for the two promotion places from the B Division. Southwater Club A, starting the evening in the top spot, faced second placed The Partridge. Despite being deducted 3 points for loss of a trophy, Southwater ended the season as champions following a 5-4 win, with The Partridge as runners-up. Ashington Club travelled to play Alfold Sports Club and had an outside chance of promotion, which ended after a 7-2 defeat. Mick Flynn hit a 180 for the visitors, and Tallon Baker achieved a 115 out shot for Alfold. Dog & Bacon, hoping for a win and favourable results, played host to bottom side The Fox but suffered a 5-4 loss.
Next week are the finals of the knockout and consolation cups:
Knockout cup: Southwater Club A vs. Tony's Old Boyz at Ashington Club
Consolation cup: Loxwood Sports Association vs. Kings Head Royals at The Railway
RESULTS
A Division
Academy 6, Loxwood Sports Association 3
The Plough 1, Southwater Club B 8
The Railway 3, Tony's Old Boyz 6
B Division
Alfold Sports Club 7, Ashington Club 2
Dog & Bacon 4, The Fox 5
Southwater Club A 5 The Partridge 4
180's
Rob Metcalfe - Southwater Club B
Alex Gurr - Tony's Old Boyz
Mick Flynn - Ashington Club
100+ Finishes
Tallon Baker - Alfold Sports Club 115
Lee Burlton - The Railway 107