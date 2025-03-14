H&W Dart League final league report

In the last round of games, The Railway welcomed Tony's Old Boyz, who emerged as 6-3 winners, aided by an Alex Gurr 180. Lee Burlton hit a 107 in reply. Runners-up Southwater Club B finished at The Plough and secured an 8-1 victory, assisted by a Rob Metcalfe 180. The two relegated teams faced each other as Academy hosted Loxwood Sports Association, with the home side emerging victorious, winning 6-3. Kings Head Royals, who finished the season in fifth place, had a bye.

Four teams were in contention for the two promotion places from the B Division. Southwater Club A, starting the evening in the top spot, faced second placed The Partridge. Despite being deducted 3 points for loss of a trophy, Southwater ended the season as champions following a 5-4 win, with The Partridge as runners-up. Ashington Club travelled to play Alfold Sports Club and had an outside chance of promotion, which ended after a 7-2 defeat. Mick Flynn hit a 180 for the visitors, and Tallon Baker achieved a 115 out shot for Alfold. Dog & Bacon, hoping for a win and favourable results, played host to bottom side The Fox but suffered a 5-4 loss.