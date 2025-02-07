The H&W Dart League A Division's bottom side, Loxwood Sports Association, welcomed Tony's Old Boyz but were defeated 7-2, aided by a 180 from Andy Gurr and a 120 out from Alex Gurr.

This result puts the Old Boyz at the top of the division.

Southwater Club B visited King's Head Royals, for whom Jay Labram hit a 116 out for the home side. Matt Smallwood replied with a180 for the visitors in a 5-4 win.

Railway hosted The Plough, who could only field five players; the visitors went down 6-3, with Adam Hawkins hitting a 123 out shot. The heroics came from Plough's John Westbury, who played a doubles match on his own going down 2-1 but hitting a152 out shot.

The Partridge and The Dog & Bacon

Academy had a bye.

In the B Division, Southwater Club A hosted Ashington Club, who were beaten 5-4, with Steve Haughton hitting a 100 out shot, helping his team extend their lead at the top.

The Partridge faced The Dog & Bacon but went down 6-3 and now trail the leaders by three points.

The bottom two sides faced each other as The Fox were visited by Alfold Sports Club for the second consecutive week, gaining revenge for last week's defeat by winning 6-3.

In the previous week's catch-up week, two games were played as Tony's Old Boyz beat The Plough 5-4, helped by 106 and 109 out shots by Graham Harris. Lee Gladman hit a 180 for the visitors.

The Fox beat Alfold Sports Club 5-4, with Kieran Mitchell hitting a 180 for The Fox.

A gentle reminder that teams holding trophies won last season must return them on or before the 27th, which is Peter & Glenda Wickersham Memorial Trophy night. Failure to do so will result in three points being deducted for each trophy not returned on time.

Next is the semi-finals of the Knockout and Consolation Cups.

Knockout Cup: Southwater Club A vs. Southwater Club B @ The Dog & Bacon; Dog & Bacon vs. Tony's Old Boyz @ Southwater Club. Consolation Cup: Loxwood Sports Association vs. Ashington Club @ King's Head, Billingshurst; The Fox vs. King's Head Royals @ The Railway.