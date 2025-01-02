H&W Dart League - knockout quarter finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holders Southwater Club B eased into the semi-finals with a 7-2 win over Academy, helped by a Rob Metcalfe 180.

They were joined by last season's runners-up, Tony's Old Boyz, who had a 6-3 win at local rivals The Railway with Mark Knight hitting an 180 for the victors.

The closest game of the night was between the top two in the B Division, with leaders The Partridge visiting Southwater Club A, for whom Eddie Adams hit a 171 as the home team won 5-4. The game between Dog & Bacon and Alfold Sports Club was conceded by Alfold, who could not raise a team.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Knockout and Consolation Cups will be made on 23rd January at the A and B Division singles competition.

Academy v Southwater Club B

RESULTS

Knockout Cup Quarter Finals

Academy 2 Southwater Club B 7

Dog & Bacon v Alfold Sports Club - Home Walkover

Railway 3 Tony's Old Boyz 6

Southwater Club A 5 The Partridge 4

180's

Rob Metcalfe - Southwater Club B

Mark Knight - Tony's Old Boyz