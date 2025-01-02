H&W Dart League - knockout quarter finals
They were joined by last season's runners-up, Tony's Old Boyz, who had a 6-3 win at local rivals The Railway with Mark Knight hitting an 180 for the victors.
The closest game of the night was between the top two in the B Division, with leaders The Partridge visiting Southwater Club A, for whom Eddie Adams hit a 171 as the home team won 5-4. The game between Dog & Bacon and Alfold Sports Club was conceded by Alfold, who could not raise a team.
The draw for the semi-finals of the Knockout and Consolation Cups will be made on 23rd January at the A and B Division singles competition.
RESULTS
Knockout Cup Quarter Finals
Academy 2 Southwater Club B 7
Dog & Bacon v Alfold Sports Club - Home Walkover
Railway 3 Tony's Old Boyz 6
Southwater Club A 5 The Partridge 4
180's
Rob Metcalfe - Southwater Club B
Mark Knight - Tony's Old Boyz