H&W Dart League report
In the first round of the Knockout Cup, defending champions Southwater Club B began their campaign with a home victory against The Fox, who are currently at the bottom of the B Division, with a comfortable score of 6-3. Academy faced Loxwood Sports Assoc, who were leading 2-1 in the doubles, but lost all six singles with three ton-plus finishes from the home team: 100 by Stuart Cole, 113 by Matt Hoyte, and 116 by Chris Smith. Wayne Dabbs scored a consolation 180 in his team's 7-2 loss.
In the sole all B Division clash, Ashington Club hosted Southwater Club A and, despite having twelve darts to clinch the match, suffered a narrow 5-4 defeat. The Dog & Bacon upset Kings Head Royals, their A Division adversaries, with a 6-3 win, featuring a 171 from Dave Goddard. Alfold Sports Club won by default as The Plough conceded the match, unable to field a team. Tony's Old Boyz, Railway, and The Partridge received byes to the next round, which will be drawn at the doubles competition on December 5th.
RESULTS
Academy 7, Loxwood Sports Assoc. 2
Alfold Sports Club vs. The Plough - Home Walkover
Ashington Club 4, Southwater Club A 5
Dog & Bacon 6, Kings Head Royals 3
Southwater Club B 6, The Fox 3
180s:Wayne Dabbs - Loxwood Sports Assoc.
100+ Finishes:
Chris Smith - Academy 116
Matt Hoyte - Academy 113
Stuart Cole - Academy 100