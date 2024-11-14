H&W Dart League report

By Terry Thornton
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 23:48 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 09:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Knockout Cup 1st Round

In the first round of the Knockout Cup, defending champions Southwater Club B began their campaign with a home victory against The Fox, who are currently at the bottom of the B Division, with a comfortable score of 6-3. Academy faced Loxwood Sports Assoc, who were leading 2-1 in the doubles, but lost all six singles with three ton-plus finishes from the home team: 100 by Stuart Cole, 113 by Matt Hoyte, and 116 by Chris Smith. Wayne Dabbs scored a consolation 180 in his team's 7-2 loss.

In the sole all B Division clash, Ashington Club hosted Southwater Club A and, despite having twelve darts to clinch the match, suffered a narrow 5-4 defeat. The Dog & Bacon upset Kings Head Royals, their A Division adversaries, with a 6-3 win, featuring a 171 from Dave Goddard. Alfold Sports Club won by default as The Plough conceded the match, unable to field a team. Tony's Old Boyz, Railway, and The Partridge received byes to the next round, which will be drawn at the doubles competition on December 5th.

RESULTS

New darts roomNew darts room
New darts room

Academy 7, Loxwood Sports Assoc. 2

Alfold Sports Club vs. The Plough - Home Walkover

Ashington Club 4, Southwater Club A 5

Dog & Bacon 6, Kings Head Royals 3

Southwater Club B 6, The Fox 3

180s:Wayne Dabbs - Loxwood Sports Assoc.

100+ Finishes:

Chris Smith - Academy 116

Matt Hoyte - Academy 113

Stuart Cole - Academy 100

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice