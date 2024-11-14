H&W Dart League report

Knockout Cup 1st Round

In the first round of the Knockout Cup, defending champions Southwater Club B began their campaign with a home victory against The Fox, who are currently at the bottom of the B Division, with a comfortable score of 6-3. Academy faced Loxwood Sports Assoc, who were leading 2-1 in the doubles, but lost all six singles with three ton-plus finishes from the home team: 100 by Stuart Cole, 113 by Matt Hoyte, and 116 by Chris Smith. Wayne Dabbs scored a consolation 180 in his team's 7-2 loss.