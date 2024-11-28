H&W Dart League report

New leaders in the B Division

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Week 7 Report

With the A Division leaders, Tony's Old Boyz, on a bye, the opportunity arose for the chasing pack to close the gap. The Plough, playing at home against Kings Head Royals, were narrowly defeated 5-4 and are now tied for second place. Academy, hosting Southwater Club B in a match closer than the score line suggests, were beaten 6-3. Railway, receiving a visit from Loxwood Sports Assoc. emerged victorious with a 6-3 score line.

In the B Division, Ashington Club, having ascended to the top spot last week, travelled to face Southwater Club A but suffered a heavy 7-2 defeat, leaving both teams level on points in second place. Dog & Bacon and The Partridge, both level on points before this week's matches, faced off, with the home side clinching a 5-4 victory, propelling Dog & Bacon to the top spot and creating a three-way tie for second with The Partridge, Ashington Club & Southwater Club A. The two teams at the bottom of the table, Alfold Sports Club and The Fox, clashed, with the visitors remaining firmly at the bottom after a 9-0 whitewash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfold Sports Club and The Fox

Next week features the A & B Division doubles competitions, with pairs defeated in the first round having the chance to enter the Flying Pairs. The event will be held at Southwater Club, with registration closing at 8.20pm.

RESULTS

A Division

Academy 3, Southwater Club B 6

Plough 4, Kings Head Royals 5

Railway 6, Loxwood Sports Assoc. 3

Tony's Old Boyz - Bye

B Division

Alfold Sports Club 9, The Fox 0

Dog & Bacon 5, The Partridge 4

Southwater Club A 7, Ashington Club 2