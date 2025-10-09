H&W Dart League week one report

9 dart finish from Dan Godden of Alfold Club

Defending champions Tony's Old Boyz started the new season with a home game against Southwater Club, who were a player short. With a 180 from Paul Hopkins, Tony's Old Boyz secured a dominant 8-1 victory. Newly promoted The Partridge A hosted Kings Head but, despite a 103 out from Dave Lennon, they fell 6-3. The Railway, now relocated and renamed The Cricketers, played Ashington Club A at home, winning 6-3 with Lee Burlton hitting a 103 out for the home team.

In the B Division, new team Ashington Club B faced relegated Loxwood Sports Association, with "Team Geal" shining. Todd Geal hit a 180, Connor Geal achieved a 120 out, and Ryan Geal nailed a 107 out in a tight 5-4 win. Alfold Club traveled to The Dog & Bacon, where Dan Godden delivered a 9-dart game, starting with 112, followed by 140, and finishing on 149, leading his team to a 7-2 victory. Lastly, two new teams met as The Shelley Arms hosted The Partridge B, with the home side claiming an 8-1 win. The Onslow Arms had a bye.