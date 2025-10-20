HY AC juniors blaze through mud and miles at Wormwood Scrubs

Six teams of HY AC juniors travelled to Wormwood Scrubs for the South of England Athletics Association Cross Country Relays.

This consists of three legs with each athlete running a 2km loop.

Two under-13 boys’ teams competed in this category – the A team of Benji Pocock, time 7.20, Edward Dixon, 7.38, and Noah Mayhew, 7.32, secured 13th place for their team, with Tommy Mills, 7.26, Xavier Bryndza, 8.10, and Arthur Pocock, 8.16, finishing in 27th position.

The U13 girls’ team of Tera Buckland, 7.47, Francesca Tarrant, 8.25, and Izabella Fitz-Hugh, 8.44, secured a respecable 16th position.

HY juniors at the SEAA, Isabella, Amelia and Scarlett

The U15 boys’ team of Cobey Buckley, 7.06, Caleb Buckley, 7.14, and Aiden Larkin, 7.07, all ran well and secured 20th in this competitive field.

In the U15 girls’ race only one of the teams could score so with only two members Florence Tewkesbury, 7.44, and Kitty Morgan, 7.52, made up a team and both had solid runs quicker than their last outing at this venue.

The U15 A team of Scarlett Dixon, 7.39, and Amelia Skelton, 7.44, were in 10th position before handing over to their final athlete Isabella Buchanan, running the fastest legs of all the U15 girls in 6.32 in an exciting lap that pulled back seven places to secure the team a bronze spot.

Elsewhere, the Great South Run took place in Portsmouth in its 35th year, attracting almost 25,000 runners for a wet and windy event but PBs were frequent on the 10-mile course.

HY at the Great South Run

HY’s David Ervine came 35th in 54:15, Stuart Piper came 119th in 59:10, Benji Symes 128th in 59:31 and Nicky Stiles 296th in 1:03.51. Joe Moore was 315th in 1:04.10, Alfie Johnstone 295th in 1:03.50, Ivy Buckland 706th in 1:08.53, gaining a new PB, and Ben Jones came 1746th in 1:15.43.

David Clarke was 2626th in 1:19.41, John Waterhouse 3450th in 1:22.56, Kiki Prince 5722nd in 1:29.50, Karl James 5723rd in 1:29.50 and Jason Johnstone came 7592nd in 1:35.18.

The Battersea Running Festival featured a marathon around one of the most picturesque parks in London, attracting 500 runners.

HY’s Rachel Wigmore came 60th in 3:12.21, second lady and first in her age category with a three-minute PB. Sonni Pine came 143rd in 3:33.12, 15th female overall.

Nathan Bible smashed the Hove Prom 10k in 34:11 coming second out of a field of 289 – an excellent example of how consistent training pays off.

Whether you're looking to get fit or just start running, HY AC will welcome you. Training sessions take place on Mondays at 5pm and Wednesdays at 5.30 at the William Parker Running Track. You can also join Tuesday and Thursday sessions at 6:15pm at various locations around Hastings.

Weekend sessions usually begin around 8am. If you’re interested, call Head Coach Terry Skelton on 07711 777363. Thanks to sponsors, children train for free.