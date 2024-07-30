HY AC runners shine across the races - and age ranges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HY Athletic Club Veterans team took part in the 3rd Sussex Masters League Match in Lewes.

The event kicked off with the 2000m walk Melanie Irwin completed this in 12:33.1, Jenna Harmer in 16:08.2 with Matthew Harmer and David Holland in 15:16.9 and 17:13.6 respectively. In the Shot Putt Deb Read threw 4.98m with Melanie achieving 5.21m who also threw 12.54m in the Discus with team mates Jenna 15.66m and Mark Wilson 14.28m.

In the Triple Jump Matthew jumped 8.07m, Jenna 6.50m and Melanie 6.02m. Our sole competitor in the Javelin was Karl Tarrant throwing 26.42m, going on to run the 5000m in 22:50.9 with David Holland covering the distance in 20:29.2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 200m races Matthew ran 28.02s with David 28.07s, Deb Read 35.40s, Sonnii Pine 36s and Melanie in 38.3s. In the 800m Matthew ran 2:34.1, Mark 2:42.4, Deb 3:15.9, Melanie 3:28.6 and Jenna 4:16. The evening was rounded off by a mixed 4 x 200m relay with Deb, Matthew, Sonnii and David 2:09.5 and Melanie, Mark, Jenna and Karl 2:28.4 scoring for the team.

Dave and Carly at Bexhill 5K

The final of the Bexhill 5K series was on a fast flat course along Bexhill Promenade. David Mayes clinched 1st place with a time of 17:25, Megan Hopkins-Parry coming in 2nd lady with a time of 20:04 and Carly Hopkins Parry came in 3rd lady with a time of 20:37.

Meanwhile in the youth mile Isla Hopkins-Parry came in 5th with a time of 07:04 followed by Eliza Hopkins-Parry coming in 11th with a time of 09:33. Dave Mayes said ‘ It was a great run and I think there was about 3 seconds between 1st and 4th, but as Terry always says you have to run through the line, which gained me my place’.

Fresh off the plane from holiday and a direct trip back to Birmingham for Isabella Buchanan for the national age group track championships. Due to the number of entrants it was a straight final on Friday instead of heats into finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 girls under the age of 15 took to the start line. Izzy’s instructions from her coach were clear and it was up to her to implement them.

Izzy at Birmingham

Sitting in about 6th or 7th through the first 700m and doing as planned, then the pace went up a notch and the field got spread out a bit. Now knocking it up a level she went with the group and now moved up into 5th position before the bell lap where it went up another gear. Izzy, managed to create a gap and pull away into 3rd.