Hy Athletes have had another busy week of competition.

Their U13 and U11 athletes had their first Sussex League match of the season in Lewes. For many of the U11s, this was their first experiences of a track and field competition and they did themselves proud.

The U11s competing were Ivy Buchanan in the 1000m and long jump, Bianca Fonseca in the 600m and long jump, Sophia Tarrant in 600m – and Michael Mansell in the 600m for the U11 boys.

HY’s U13 boys were Arthur Pocock in 75m and javelin, Henry Sully in 600m and long jump, Noah Mayhew in 1000m and long jump, Xavier Bryndza in 75m hurdles and long jump, Benji Pocock in 1000m and shot put, with Edward Dixon competing in the 600m and long jump. Making up the boys 4x100m relay team was Noah, Edward, Benji and Henry.

HY AC's Miley, Jessica, Francesca and Tera (L-R) at the Sussex U13 league in Lewes

The U13 girls were Miley Wigmore in the 75m and 150m, Francesca Tarrant in 600m and High jump, Tera Buckland in 1000m and long jump, Matilda Skelton in 1000m and Jessica Wilson 1000m and long jump who was joined by Tera, Francesca and Miley to make up the U13 girls 4 x100m relay team.

Elsewhere, high fliers Jessica Harmer and Beth Wilson competed at the Ashford Open in the Pole Vault. Beth secured a height of 2.80m, an outdoor PB, with another promising attempt at 2.90, Jessica didn't make her height this time, but is looking forward to her next go.

Also competing was sprinter and coach Mike West who took on the 100m, powering to the finish line in 11.75sec.

The first match of the Youth Development League was hosted at the Hastings track, and HY’s U13s and U15s were out in force.

HY athletes with their supporters at the Youth Development League

The 4x100m U15 girls’ relay team of Sophie Smith, Katie Cole, Olivia Henham and Antalia Cole won in a club record of 52.20sec.

Competing for the U15 boys were Aiden Larkin with a new PB of 2:17.80 in the 800m and 3.76m in the long jump and Jenson Hensher who ran 4:54.60 in the 1500m.

For the U15 girls, Antalia Cole ran the 300m in 44.20, Katie Cole also in the 300m ran 47.80, in the 100m she ran 14.10 and secured 4.28m in the long jump.

Olivia Henham won the 100m A race in 13.30, 27.10 for her 200m and 4.46m in the long jump, with Sophie Smith first in the 100m B race in 13.30s and ran 200m in 27.60s, another B string 1st place.

Matt, Ivy and Sue at the Haywards Heath 10 mile race

Olivia Collins threw 21.33m in the javelin, and racing the 800m were Scarlet Dixon 2:24.70, Florence Tewksbury 2:30.00 and Mia Lennard 2:37.20, these four made up the U15 girls 4x300m team who were 2nd in 3:09.60.

Lily Manning threw 18.94m in the hammer and in the discus 16.15m, with Ava Morrissy throwing 20.78m in the javelin and securing 2:40.40 (PB) in the 800m. Kitty Morgan ran 5:07.00 with a new PB in the 1500m along with Amelia Skelton, who gained a new PB of 5:10.50.

At this second competition for some of the U13s in a week Tera Buckland secured her second PB of the week of 4:15.90 in the 1200m and 3.02m in the long jump, Francesca Tarrant ran 2:54.50 in the 800m and jumped 1.10m in the high jump.

Jessica Wilson ran 4:34.90 (PB) in the 1200m and 22.00 another PB in the 150m, Miley Wigmore ran 75m in 12.10s, Matilda Skelton ran 3:10.20 in the 800m and jumped 2.74m in the long jump. Brianna Ripley ran 20.10s in the 150m coming 2nd and won her 75m in 10.30s, Izabella Fitz-Hugh ran 75m in 11.90s and threw 4.50m in shot put, with Poppy Chapman running 12.70s in the 75m sprint.

The 4x100 girls were Izabella, Miley, Jessica and Francesca completing the relay in 62.20s.

For the U13 boys Xavier Bryndza completed the 75m hurdles in 17.80s and the 150m in 24.80s, Edward Dixon completed the 1200m in 4:11.80 and jumped 3.22m in the long jump, Charlie Irwin secured a time of 22.60s for the 150m, ran 11.80s in the 75m and threw 5.69m in the shot put, Alfie Irwin ran 2:37.60 in the 800m and threw 4.95m in the shot put.

Noah Mayhew ran 4:00.90 in the 1200m, Henry Sully ran 2:43.90 for the 800m and in the long jump cleared 3.86m, Arthur Pocock raced over the 75m hurdles in 15.80s, ran 11.40s for the 75m flat and he threw 15.93m in the javelin, Benji Pocock ran 2:33.10 for 800m, 11.80s in the 75m and in Javelin threw 11.26m. Benji, Arthur, Edward and Noah made up the 4x100m relay finishing in 64.70s.

The Haywards Heath 10-miler was a first outing in the Sussex Grand Prix and Ivy Buckland was first HY athlete to finish, in 1:08:46, 4th female home, while Matthew Harmer crossed in 1:22:12 and Susan Dunn finished with a PB of 1:24:37.

David Ervine and Imogen Matthews took on a windy Worthing 10k. David finished 6th in 34:30 and Imogen was the 2nd female in 36:37.

Isabella Buchanan went to Oxford for the Banister Mile and finished in second place in the U15 girls’ race with an impressive outdoor PB of 4.56.

HY athletes travelled to Bromley, where Zion Okojie took on the 1500m securing a PB of 4.34.51 coming sixth in his race and Xavier Bryndza secured a new PB of 16.08sec in the 75m hurdles.

In the Icklesham 8k trail, Micky O'Callaghan finished 6th in 37:33 and Matt Harmer completed this tough course in 38.17 in 9th.