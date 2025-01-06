Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HY Athletic Club hosted the Sussex Cross Country Championships in Bexhill last Saturday.

Athletes from across the whole of Sussex compete for individual and team medals and a spot on the Sussex Inter-Counties team.

Thanks went to the HY members who volunteered, embracing the mud and cold to set up and marshal the event, which attracts some of the best athletes in the county.

The first race of the day was the under-11 girls for a single 2km loop starting with a tough steady incline up the grass parallel to Down Road, then through the very muddy wooded areas finishing with a long stretch next to Little Common Road.

The HY Under 15 Girls Team L-R: Scarlett Dixon (3rd), Isabella Buchanan (1st), Sophie Smith, Olivia Collins, Antalia Cole, Florence Tewkesbury and Kitty Morgan

First back for the HY team was Ivy Buchanan in 4th place with a time of 8:05, and following in quick succession were Demi Morton 18th (9:44), Sophie Tarrant 19th (9:48) and Pheobe Sims 20th (9:50). Next to the finish was Matilda Skelton 25th (10:31) and Miley Wigmore 26th (10:32).

The U11 boys were next to race the 2km loop, Benji Pocock secured a convincing win in 7:37, which places him top of the U11s in the Sussex XC League with 3 first place finishes (with just one more race to go). Edward Dixon was 6th (8:00), Micheal Mansell 9th (8:12), Jenson Mitchell 19th (8:45) and Cody Mansell 26th (9:17).

The U13s were next up and completed a 3km route. Amelia Skelton was first HY girl home in 4th place (13:32) with Tera Buckland 13th (14:05) and Francesca Tarrant 14th (14:34), this strong performance from these three secured them a silver team medal. Mia Lennard came 16th (15:00) and Jessica Wilson 23rd (15:55).

In the U13 boys’ race over the same distance Henry Sully came 15th (13:17), Noah Mayhew 23rd (13:38), Tommy Mills 32nd (14:13) and Theo Morton 41st (16:12).

The start of the under 13 girls' race

The U15s complete a 4km course of 2 laps. Isabella Buchanan led the girls’ race from the start and took gold in an excellent time of 15:10. Next HY athlete was Scarlett Dixon securing 3rd place and a bronze medal in 16:11 with Florence Tewksbury in 11th (17:17). This secured our first 3 HY girls home a team gold.

Antalia Cole was next to finish in 22nd place (18:22), with Olivia Collins 26th (19:08), Sophie Smith 28th (19:22) and Kitty Morgan 31st (20:55).

In the U15 boys’ race Zion Okojie finished in 18th in a time of 15:11 with Aiden Larkin in 25th (16:26).

Sophia Collins ran for the U17 girls completing a 5.2km course in 25.02, finishing in 15th place.

Benji Pocock, U11 Boys' Champion

The senior men's team consisted of David Ervine 16th (37:20), Barry Buchanan 22nd (37:58), Tom Brampton 71st (48:56), Jason Wright 76th (50:59) and Matthew Harmer 80th in 52:48, they raced a distance of 10km. This consisted of 5 laps of the 2km course.

The ladies rounded off the day’s racing over an 8km distance of just 4 laps compared to the men, and first back for the HY ladies was Amy Dixon in 8th position in an impressive time of 33:27, followed by Rachel Wigmore in 21st ( 39:21) and completing the trio, Sonnii Pine 26th in 43:16.

Finishing in the top 4 positions for U13 age categories and upwards in this competition means that these athletes are automatically selected to compete for Sussex at the Inter-Counties in Nottingham on March 8.

So huge congratulations to Amelia Skelton (4th) for the U13s, Isabella Buchanan (1st) and Scarlett Dixon (3rd) for the U15s for selection to represent Sussex.