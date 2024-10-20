HY Athletes run with the animals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Great South Run being cancelled this weekend the HY Athletes took some well earned rest until the next race. The runners are looking forward to next year's event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday the Howletts 5k took place near the Zoo with 527 runners hitting the course, luckily no animals escaped.

Matthew Harmer completed the course in 23:05 coming in 12th place and Jenna Harmer took 84th place with a time of 29:22. The event offers exclusive access to 45 species of animals including Kents only anteaters and gorillas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna said: "It was a good run at a sold out race through Howletts Zoo. Luckily the rain held off but was a challenging slippery course with lots of sharp turns running 2 x 2.5k laps through the animal enclosures."