HY Athletes run with the animals

By Benjamin Jones
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2024, 06:31 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 09:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
With the Great South Run being cancelled this weekend the HY Athletes took some well earned rest until the next race. The runners are looking forward to next year's event.

On Sunday the Howletts 5k took place near the Zoo with 527 runners hitting the course, luckily no animals escaped.

Matthew Harmer completed the course in 23:05 coming in 12th place and Jenna Harmer took 84th place with a time of 29:22. The event offers exclusive access to 45 species of animals including Kents only anteaters and gorillas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jenna said: "It was a good run at a sold out race through Howletts Zoo. Luckily the rain held off but was a challenging slippery course with lots of sharp turns running 2 x 2.5k laps through the animal enclosures."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice