HY Athletes run with the animals
With the Great South Run being cancelled this weekend the HY Athletes took some well earned rest until the next race. The runners are looking forward to next year's event.
On Sunday the Howletts 5k took place near the Zoo with 527 runners hitting the course, luckily no animals escaped.
Matthew Harmer completed the course in 23:05 coming in 12th place and Jenna Harmer took 84th place with a time of 29:22. The event offers exclusive access to 45 species of animals including Kents only anteaters and gorillas.
Jenna said: "It was a good run at a sold out race through Howletts Zoo. Luckily the rain held off but was a challenging slippery course with lots of sharp turns running 2 x 2.5k laps through the animal enclosures."