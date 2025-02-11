Stanmer Park was the venue for the season’s final Sussex Cross Country League fixture, with team and individual medals up for grabs – and HY AC runners did not disappoint.

The under-11s were first to race on this chilly afternoon completing a 2km lap of the course. Ivy Buchanan ran well and tied on points for second place, securing individual silver, an outstanding achievement especially as Ivy is in her first year of this age category.

Sophia Tarrant, Phoebe Sims, Matilda Skelton, Demi Morton and Miley Wigmore all put in fantastic performances.

Benji Pocock led the way in the U11 boys’ race, and having secured the win in the previous three races Benji was guaranteed gold (individuals’ top three scores count), and this race was no exception as he notched a fourth victory. Team-mate Michael Mansell also finished well after a great season.

The U13s compete over a 3km course, a 2km lap followed by a shorter 1km lap, so they were first to take on the slippery downhill section twice. Competing were Amelia Skelton, Tera Buckland, Francesca Tarrant and Jessica Wilson, all running strong races.

The U13 girls’ team (top three finishers from each race) won team gold, so well done to Amelia Skelton, Tera Buckland, Francesca Tarrant and Mia Lennard who all received gold medals.

In the U13 boys’ race Henry Sully, Noah Mayhew, Theo Morton and Ben Sims all put in solid performances to finish off the league.

Next up were the U15s completing 4km (two 2km laps).

Isabella Buchanan, having only been competing in (and winning) two of the previous three races, needed a top-two finish to secure individual U15 gold, and she certainly did that. With a confident run and leading from the start, she secured her third win and gold.

Fantastic performances from team mates Scarlett Dixon, Florence Tewkesbury, Kitty Morgan and Olivia Collins followed. Strong team results form all four races secured Isabella Buchanan, Scarlett Dixon, Florence Tewkesbury and Megan Hopkins-Parry team gold.

Zion Okojie and Aiden Larkin raced the 4km course for the U15 boys, both looking strong and finishing well.

Sophia Collins, as an U17, joined the senior ladies in completing the 5km course. Amy Dixon was the first HY lady to finish, followed by Sophia, Rachel Wigmore, Sonnii Pine, Deb Read, Lisa Buchanan, Jenna Harmer and Jacqueline Patton.

League standings and results have not yet been shared for the senior races but HY hope for more team and individual medals.

The senior men compete over 8km and David Ervine, Barry Buchanan, Stuart Piper, David Holland and Matt Harmer all ran very well. Head coach Terry Skelton was really proud of the efforts and performances of all the HY athletes, saying they were fantastic runs by absolutely everyone!

Several of the HY cross country athletes will be competing at the national cross country championships on February 22 at Parliament Hill.