HY athletes shine at Brighton Marathon

The year 5 and 6 Cross Country Sussex Schools finals took place in Crawley 2 weeks ago.

In the year 5 girls race, Ivy Buchanan took 2nd, Starla Scott took 7th and Bianca Fonesca 16th place. Deimante Bisk took the team medal for the year 5 girls race. In the year 6 girls race, Demi Morton flew over the line in 64th place, Matilda Skelton took 85th place, and Miley Wigmore took 138th place. Mitchel Mansell came in 14th in the year 5 boys race and Jenson Mitchel took 30th place. Cody Mansell ran in the year 6 boys coming in 122nd place.

HY are delighted by the news that Stephen Gates has been selected to run for England, Stephen is always consistently training and giving new club members advice. Watch this space for more action. Isabella Buchanan topped the women rankings on 29th March after running 16:41 at Hastings Park run. She last ran the Park run in December 2023 with a time of 16:37 as an U13.

This week saw the iconic London Landmarks half marathon take place, the course goes past The Shard and the Tower of London to name a few. Sean Bottomley showed a great display of running, coming in 930th out of over 700 runners with a time of 1:35.53.

HY Children at Cross Country

Meanwhile over in Sussex, the Brighton Marathon weekender took place, with both a 10k and marathon taking place along Brighton seafront. Ross Skelton smashed the 10k coming 1st place with a time of 31.25.

Many of the club members ran the marathon, this is a very good course with lots of support attracting up to 20,000 runners. This is large event where runners are sent off in different waves on the 26.s mile course. Coming in at 213th place was Sonni Pine with a time of 3:43.05, Aaron Bourner came in 1903rd with a time of 3:46.44,Sharon Mayhew in 542nd place with a time of 3:59.03, David Holland came 647th with a time of 3.21.51, Lisa Buchanan smashed the course in 4:06.57 coming in 724th and Jethro Atherall came in 851st place with a time of 3:26.42. Adam Coleman came in 892nd place with a time of 3:27.26. Leanne Badrock came in 1858th place with a time of 4:41.57, Danny Cornford showed a great run coming 3172nd place with a time of 4:03.04, Amanda Greenhalgh crossed the line in 2336th with a time of 4:56.54 and Cordelia Macmillan came 1051st in with a time of 4:18.26. Joe Moore claimed 7556th place with a time of 5:38.28 along with Jonathan Pryor finished in 6395th place with a time of 4:58.06

Kitti Melani Szabo-Papp competed at the Basingstoke and Mid Hants AC Young Athletes open on Saturday. She won the competition with an amazing thow of 48m.