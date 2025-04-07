HY athletes shine in Brighton Marathon and in schools cross country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s been marathon magic – and more besides – for HY AC runners in the past week or so.

The iconic London Landmarks half marathon took place on a course that goes past The Shard and the Tower of London to name a few. Sean Bottomley showed a great display of running, coming in 930th out of 7,802 male runnerswith a time of 1:35.53.

The Brighton Marathon Weekend took place, with both a 10k and marathon taking place along Brighton seafront. Ross Skelton smashed the 10k – winning in a time of 31.25.

Many HY club members ran the marathon – it’s a very good course with lots of support attracting up to 20,000 runners.

HY athletes at the Brighton Marathon

Coming in 213th was Sonni Pine with 3:43.05, Aaron Bourner was 1903rd with 3:46.44,Sharon Mayhew 542nd in 3:59.03, David Holland 647th in 3.21.51, Lisa Buchanan 4:06.57 in 724th and Jethro Atherall 851st in 3:26.42.

Adam Coleman came 892nd in 3:27.26. Leanne Badrock 1858th in 4:41.57, Danny Cornford 3172nd in 4:03.04, Amanda Greenhalgh 2336th in 4:56.54 and Cordelia Macmillan 1051st in 4:18.26. Joe Moore claimed 7556th place with 5:38.28 and Jonathan Pryor finished 6395thin 4:58.06

Kitti Melani Szabo-Papp competed at the Basingstoke and Mid Hants AC Young Athletes open. She won the competition with an amazing thow of 48m.

The Year 5 and 6 Cross Country Sussex Schools finals took place in Crawley.

HY juniors at the cross country

In the Year 5 girls’ race, Ivy Buchanan took 2nd, Starla Scott 7th and Bianca Fonesca 16th. Deimante Bisk clinched the team medal for the Year 5 girls.

In the Year 6 girls’ race, Demi Morton flew over the line in 64th place, Matilda Skelton took 85th and Miley Wigmore 138th.

Mitchel Mansell came 14th in the Year 5 boys’ race and Jenson Mitchel took 30th. Cody Mansell ran in the Year 6 boys’ race coming in 122nd.

HY are delighted by the news that Stephen Gates has been selected to run for England.

Stephen is always consistently training and giving new club members advice.

Meanwhile, Isabella Buchanan topped the women’s rankings after running 16:41 at Hastings parkrun.