HY athletes shine in Masters events, pole vault and triathlon

The HY AC Masters team competed in the final competition in the Sussex Masters League. It was a smaller than usual team, but they gave it their all.

The match started with the 3k track race for the ladies, seven-and-a-half laps of the track. Carly Hopkins came 1st for the B string in 12:03.1, Sonnii Pine came 3rd in the A string with a PB of 38 seconds in 12:59.3 and Sue Dunn 4th for V50 in 14:38.8.

The hammer was next for the ladies and Jayne Baldock continued her dominance in the throws with 31.65m and 1st place.

Jenna Harmer competed in the non-scoring category with a great throw, Rosie Manning in her first competition for the club threw 15.43m securing 2nd place for the V50s. Jayne and Rosie were next to the Javelin Jayne threw 18.90m (2nd place) and Rosie threw 9.14m.

Sonnii came 2nd in the high jump with 1.20m. Carly, Sonnii and Sue took to the track again for the 1500m – running in the A string Carly was 2nd with 5:26.7, Sonnii was 3rd for the B string in 6:20.7 and Sue was 3rd in 6:59.1.

Carly ran the 100m in 14.8s coming 4th and in the 400m Carly was 2nd for the A's in 68.8s and Sonnii 2nd in the Bs with 81.9s.

The final event for the ladies was the medley relay, Sue started off then handed the baton to Jenna, both running 200m each. Sonnii then completed 400m to hand over to Carly who ran the final and longest leg of 800m to cross the line in 2nd place for the team.

The men's competition started with the 100m, Simon Basey ran 12.7s coming 3rd for the As, with Todd Fitz-Hugh running 13.1s to come 2nd for the Bs, David Holland also raced the 100m.

Matt Harmer jumped 1.25m in the high jump to come 3rd, threw 20.15m in the hammer for a win and in the long jump he came 3rd with 3.19m for 3rd place. Simon and Todd both took on the 400m, Simon ran 59sec to place 2nd and Todd ran 61s for 3rd. David Holland ran the 1500m in 4:48.9 to come 5th.

In the medley relay Todd and Matt each ran the 200m legs, Simon ran a speedy 400m before handing to David for the final 800m leg, this super effort from the team placed them 2nd.

Several of the Masters team were back in action on Saturday at the Sussex Masters Championships in Lewes. Athletes compete in five-year age bands and the competition is open to all veteran athletes aged 35 upwards. HY athletes won a brilliant seven gold medals and one bronze – and have five Sussex champions.

Jayne Baldock smashed the throws for the V40s – 7.81m shot (SB), 30.35m hammer & 21.07m discus, making her three times Sussex champ.

Jenna Lizzy Harmer took gold in the V35 hammer with 28.59m, Matthew Harmer won gold with a 22m throw in his age group. Sonnii Pine came out with a PB in the high jump of 1.24m and gold for the V45s.

Carly Hopkins came 1st in the 400m in a brilliant 67 seconds, Carly had to fight to the finish line to cross in gold medal position.

Martin Fletcher took on the javelin for the V70 men and secured bronze with 12.3m.

Beth Wilson was busy in a pole vaulting competition in Birmingham. She came 11th for the U17 girls in her first national event at the prestigious Alexander Stadium. She cleared 2.72m on her first attempt and 2.79m on her third. Beth is a fantastic athlete, this was a very good competition for her to attend.

Imogen Matthews and David Irvine competed in the London T100 Triathlon at the Excel Centre. Imogen smashed the Olympic distance with 2:16.03, coming 1st out of 27 competitors. Imogen's times were: swim 23:54, bike 1:06.43, run 38:25.

David came 3rd in the men's race of 63 competitors, with 2:16.59. David's times were: swim 27:25, bike, 1:05.21 run 36:30.

On Sunday the 8th Sussex Grand Prix race of the series took place in Henfield, attracting 278 runners.

HY’s Stuart Piper was 8th in 1:26.08, Scott Richford was 27th in 1:38.01, Ben Jones was 81st in 1:52.04 and Susan Dunn 117th in 1:59.38.