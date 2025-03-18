HY athletes shine indoors and out - even on an airfield

Ellen and Stephen at the Cross Country

HY AC’s members have been turning in some great performances across the disciplines.

Jane Baldock took bronze at the British Championships V40 hammer throw event. Jane has been practising very hard on the track sessions and is one to watch.

At Lee Valley Athletics Centre, Sophie Smith and Olivia Collins gained new PBs in the track events. Sophie with 13.59 and Olivia with 13.22 in the 100m sprint and in the 200m outdoor sprint Sophie ran a time of 28.80 and Olivia 27.51.

It was a fantastic day at the English Schools Championships at Ardingly. Florence Tewkesbury, Scartlett Dixon and Isabella Buchanan all ran incredibly well and scored several medals in the competition for Sussex.

Barry Buchanan at Debden

Meanwhile it was the last of the Sussex Cross Country League fixtures in Pett on Sunday. This is a five-mile loop of a muddy course.

Ben Harmer was the first back in the race with a time of 41 minutes and Jenna Harmer smashed the race in 50min. Stephen Gates took an overall win - he is a great athlete and shows his sporting prowess in all events. Ellen Gates came first in her age category, an excellent show for the club.

The Essex Inter Counties 20-miler took place on Sunday at Debden Airfield, the athletes running a five-lap course. HY’s Barry Buchanan ran the course in 2:01.45 coming in 37nd and Amy Dixon came in 93rd in 2:13.38. The race attracted more than 450 runners and conditions were excellent for a PB.

The Sandown Primary School Cross Country took place – well done to the HY juniors that ran the course won many medals and trophies.

If you would like to get fit and start running come to William Parker running track on a Monday or Wednesday at 5pm, or try a Tuesday or Thursday session at 6.15pm.

There are weekend sessions around 8am. Call head coach Terry Skelton on 07711 777363 for more information. Children train for free because of HY’s fantastic sponsors.