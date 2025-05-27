Lewes was the venue of the first event for the Sussex Masters League.

The evening started with the 2000m walk where Melanie Irwin won with a new PB in 12:21.2. She was joined by Jenna Harmer also with a personal best of 13:36.2, Matt Harmer 14:54.3 and Jason Johnstone in 16:12.9.

Matt threw 17.79m in the discus, 6.92m in the shot put and jump 2.45m in the long jump, Jason joined Matt in the long jump securing 2.13m and the shot putt with a throw of 6.52m.

David Holland and Nathan Bible were HY’s runners and despite competing just 2 days before David secured 2 new PBs – in 200m he ran 28.1s, in the 800m 2:23.0, also racing in the 3000m. Nathan in his first Masters competition secured 2 great wins in both the 800m in 2:09.5 and 3000m in 9:41.2.

HY AC 4x100 team (L-R) Sophie, Katie, Olivia and Antalia after breaking the U15 league record in Brighton

Melanie and Jenna both took on the long jump, with 2.67m and 2.95m respectively. Melanie threw 12.95m in the discus and secured 12.68m a new PB in the javelin, she was joined by Jayne Baldock who threw 17.97m in javelin and 19.75m in the discus taking first place in both these events.

Jayne also took on the pole vault securing maximum points in her age category with 1.20m. On the track Deb Read raced the 200m in 37s, Carly Hopkins ran 200m in 30.8s and the 800m in 2:33.2, with Sonnii Pine running 3:00.9 for the 800m.

A mixed 4 x 200m relay saw Carly, David, Sonnii and Nathan each complete a 200m leg – 2:01.4 the overall time.

At the Invicta East Kent Open, in the hammer were Charlie Irwin throwing 24m to win for the boys, Lily Manning threw 21.28m and Elsie Harmer finished with a best of 16.72m.

HY athletes at the Eastbourne Mile

The HY U15s took part in the second match of the Sussex League at Withdean Stadium in Brighton and had some great wins, with two meeting records broken and lots of PBs.

HY’s sole competitor in the boys events was Aiden Larkin racing the 800m in 2:17.3 PB and jumping 3.82m in the long jump securing a second PB.

For the girls in the long jump Olivia Henham jumped 4.22m and Scarlett Dixon 3.59m, Lily Manning threw 22.13m in the hammer, in the Javelin Ava Morrissy threw 21.62m setting herself a new PB and Olivia Collins 19.81m, both securing 2nd place in A and B strings respectively.

Sophie Smith and Antalia Cole took on the 100m and 200m sprints, Sophie ran 13.5s in the 100m and 28.2s in the 200m, with Antalia 13.2s PB in the 100m and 27.2s PB in the 200m, Olivia Henham ran 44.0 with a new PB in the 300m.

HY AC's Masters team at Lewes

The 800m A scoring race was taken on by Isabella Buchanan who not only secured a PB of 2.15.4 set a new meeting record, finishing 10 seconds ahead of second place.

In the second 800m Mia Lennard and Kitty Morgan battled it out for 1st place, with Mia taking the win, both securing new PB's by over 4 seconds with the same time of 2:27 dead, in the same race Olivia Collins ran a time of 2:38.1 and Ava Morrissy 2:44.9.

In the 1500m Scarlett Dixon secured 2nd place in 4:55.6 PB and Florence Tewksbury taking the first spot for the B string in 5:02.7. The 4 x 100m of Sophie Smith, Katie Cole, Olivia Henham and Antalia Cole took the win in the scoring race setting a new meeting record of 51.1s in an incredibly exciting race, with Mia Lennard, Kitty Morgan, Olivia Collins and Ava Morrissy in the non scoring race.

Friday night also saw David Ervine and Imogen Matthews take to the track at the Battersea Comeback 5000m in this highly competitive race athletes are seeded based on their previous bests, Imogen set a new PB of 17.04 minutes and improvement of 43 seconds from just 2 weeks ago when she took gold in this event at the Sussex Championships, David Ervine ran 16.00 minutes a 15 second PB.

Nathan Bible at the Folkestone 10k

Saturday brought the Eastbourne Mile meeting, but in strong winds. There were 13 seeded races starting with the slower predicted times and ending with the fastest.

Jason Johnstone was the first HY athlete to take on the mile, securing a time of 8:19.16. Sonnii Pine secured a personal best of 6:33.44, an improvement of 20 seconds on last year’s time. Kitty Morgan ran in 5:55.82 to win the fastest U20 Female prize and trophy.

Alfie Johnstone powered through to finish at the front in a PB of 5:08.71, while David Holland finished in 2nd in his race, with a PB of 5:09.59.

Charlie Burns took on the London 2 Brighton Ultra Challenge, a 100k race. Not for the faint-hearted this course takes on over 1500m of elevation, Charlie completing this impressive feat in 13.05.52.

Nathan Bible ran the Folkestone Coastal 10k. After heading into the wind for the first 5k the wind was on his side on the homeward stretch and he secured 9th place in an outstanding time of 35:48, a PB.

HY sprinters Olivia Henham, Katie Cole and Mike West competed at the NEB open in Newham, all competing over 100m. Olivia smashed her PB in the first round in 13.00 only to improve this in her second round race breaking the 13.00 mark with an amazing 12.94. Katie also ran very well with 13.81 in her first round and 13.93 in the second.

Mike West ran 11.77 in the first round and 11.92 in his second, Mike also coaches Lenny Cole (2nd claim HY AC) who running in his first claim club colours secured 11.92 in his second race, a new PB.