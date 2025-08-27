HY AC cthletes were out in force at the Mike Rowbottom Open in Tonbridge over the Bank Holiday weekend.

In the hammer. Jayne Baldock threw 29.26m, Jenna Harmer 28.83m and U13 Elsie Harmer 26.26m – a personal best.

Sophie Sims threw a PB with 23.82m, Matt Harmer completed the team throwing a hefty 7.26kg hammer 22.16m.

Jessica Harmer was also competing, jumping in the pole vault and throwing in the javelin.

HY athletes warmed up and ready to race

Xavier Bryndza took on the U13 pentathlon, a long day of competition starting with the 75m hurdles. Xavier had a strong start to his competition coming first in his heat with a PB of 14.44sec.

Next was the high jump and his hard work paid off securing another PB with 1.33m. In the long jump he landed 3.54m and threw 4.79m in the shot put.

The final event was the 800m and Xavier ran a strong 2:45.59 giving him a points total of 1,125 and a brilliant seventh in a very strong field, a great first pentathlon.

Antalia Cole was HY’s only 300m runner, racing in a great 43.20sec.

HY's hammer team, L-R Jayne, Matt, Jenna, Sophie and Elsie, with Humphrey supporting

U11s Michael Mansell and Ivy Buchanan took on the 600m – starting strong and keeping this up to the end. Michael steadily increased his lead over the field finishing first with a new PB in 1:49.11; Ivy had a fantastic finish and was 1st female and 3rd overall in 1:56.31.

The mile race was seeded into six races with HY athletes placed in races four, five and six based on previous (or predicted) bests.

First to race were Kitty Morgan and Henry Sully, from the outset it was clear Henry was going to make this race his own – and he won in a brilliant time of 5:24.29. Kitty had a good start and finished second female and sixth overall in 5:58.73.

Next to race were Aiden Larkin, Florence Tewksbury, Amelia Skelton and Tera Buckland. For all four this was a first mile race on the track. Aiden finished in 5:12.10, Florence 5:42.48, Amelia 6:00.86 and Tera 6:04.88.

HY’s final mile racer Isabella Buchanan was seeded in the fastest round. Isabella has had a brilliant season and has run the fastest indoor mile for an U15 this year.

Within the first lap the race split into two groups and Isabella stuck with the men in the leading pack, running well and looking comfortable – she finished with an outstanding PB of 4:48.11, moving her to third fastest in her age group of all time for an outdoor track mile, knocking nine seconds of her previous outdoor mile time.