HY Children smash local events

The Rye 10k race series has started earlier this year with a new edition of a 5km option and as ever the kids 1km race was very popular with the HY juniors.

First back in the junior race was Scarlett Dixon in 3.13, Edward Dixon 2nd in 3.30, 4th was Toby Bennett in 3.42, 5th was Joshua Bennett in 3.49. Izabella Fitz-Hugh was the 2nd girl back in 6th place in 3.58 with younger brother Albert in 4.18 securing 8th place, Pippa Pain was 9th in 4.20 closely followed by Darcy Cornford in 10th with 4.24.

With a time of 4.44 Sienna Dixon was 11th with Katie Vidler 12th in 4.51, Xander Cornford was 13th in 4.53 and Phoebe Vidler 14th in 5.06. Great performances by the HY kids and for several this was their first experiences of a race, well done to all!

Next it was the adults turn to take on the 10k in very windy conditions, this is an out and back starting and finishing at the Sailing Club, the route takes you along the nature reserve turning at 5k at Winchelsea Beach, this return gave some let up from the strong wind until the last kilometer when heading back past the visitor center, the wind hit you again!

Kids at Gillingham L- R Mia, Olivia, Amelia, Flo, Aiden, Henry, Kitty, Tera and Noah

Undeterred by these challenging conditions Amy Dixon was the second female back in 5th place with a time of 38.29, with Dave Mayes securing a close 6th place in 38.30 and Sonnii Pine was 29th overall, the 7th female home with a new PB of 47.20.

On Saturday the South East Schools area Intercounties took place and the K2 in Crawley following on from the District Schools last week where the top 2 winners in each event qualified for this next round in the Cunliffe Trophy against the top 2 from each region.

After coming 1st in the junior girls 200m last week Antalia Cole was back to compete for Sussex again in the 200m and on this outing secured a new personal best of 27.08. Olivia Henham competed in the 100m completing this distance in 13.08 seconds.

Antalia and Olivia were both members of the Sussex junior girls 4 x 100m team securing a time of 50.91 . Kitti Szabo - Papp also qualified to compete in the Inter girls hammer and Scarlett Dixon qualified to represent her schools district in the junior 1500m.

Some of the Rye 1km junior race competitors

Several of our HY Junior middle distance runners travelled to Gillingham for the Maidstone and Medway Open, the conditions were hot and humid but this didn't stop a couple of PB's being achieved. In this open competition athletes are seeded based on their previous bests, in the first 1500m heat Aiden Larkin was the first HY athlete to cross the finish line just 0.25 seconds shy of breaking his personal best in 4:43.05 securing 3rd place.

Florence Tewkesbury was the first HY girl taking nearly a second off her previous best in a new PB of 5:01.17, Henry Sully finished with a time of 5:09.24 and Kitty Morgan in 5:24. In the next race U13 Noah Mayhew ran a superb race coming in first and smashing his PB taking over 20 seconds off his previous time securing 5:08.9, Amelia Skelton was the next HY athlete to finish in 5:18.5, Tera Buckland secured 5:25.8 and Olivia Collins finished in 5:40.8 Mia Lennard competed in the 800m and finished with a time of 2:36.84.

On Friday the Robertsbridge Summer 10k and 5k returned around the Sussex countryside with 157 runners taking part. This is an undulating multi-terrain course.

In the 10k Staurt Piper came 4th with a time of 38.55, claiming 2nd in Male Vet 40. David Mayes took 7th place with a time of 40.28, coming 3rd in the Male Vet 40. Paul Bennet showed an excellent display of running coming 30th with a time of 46.50 and Tom Brampton flew around the route in 47.32 coming in 34th place.

In the 5k Joshua Bennet came 13th out of 104 runners with a time of 25.03.

The Hawkhurst 10k and 5k took place on Sunday around the Kent countryside, attracting 200 runners. This is an undulating, picturesque route around country lanes and a vineyard.

In the 10k Stuart Piper smashed over the line in 6th place with a time of 38.17, Benji Symes was hot on his heels in 7th place with a time of 40:00. Benji claimed 1st in the Male Vet 45, this is an excellent example of consistent training. Ivy Buckland took 14th place with a time of 43.28, she was the 1st lady back and 1st Female Vet 35. Terry Puxty came 20th with a time of 45.07.

Rachel Wigmore put her hard training to good work coming 24th with a time of 45.37, Rachel came 3rd lady overall and came 2nd in the Female Vet 35 category. Benjamin Jones came 31st place with a time of 47.45, Jimmy Sladden was close behind in 35th place with a time of 48.47. Nicky Stiles ran very well, running 8.2 miles in 54.28 due to a marshalling error sending him on another loop, keep your eyes out for Nicky’s next 10k run. Susan Dunn put on an excellent display coming 85th place with a time of 57.10.

In the 5k, Holly Wigmore came 27th out of 101 runners with a time of 29.12. She came 7th woman and 3rd Junior Female. Holly is a fantastic athlete who puts in consistent effort with training, one to watch for the future.

It could be your name in the newspaper after running at an event. If you would like to get fit and start running, come to William Parker running track on a Mon/Wed at 17:00, or try a Tues/Thur session at 18:15 at various locations. T

here are weekend sessions at around 8am. Call head coach Terry Skelton on 07711 777363 for more information. Remember children train for free because of our fantastic sponsors.