HY juniors excel at Hastings and Rother cross country fixture

HY AC juniors were out in force representing their schools in the Hastings and Rother cross country finals at Claverham.

This is for Year 5 and 6 boys and girls and the top 20 from each race will be selected to represent the area in the southern finals against the other cluster finalists.

In the Year 5 Boys, Michael Mansell came 1st, Jenson Mitchell 2nd, Toby Bennett 5th and Oscar Giles 9th. Year 5 Girls saw Ivy Buchanan secure 1st with Sophia Tarrant 2nd, Phoebe Sims in 3rd, Starla Scott 10th, Deimante Bruzaite 11th and Fearne Goodsell in 17th.

Benji Pocock secured 1st place for the Year 6 boys with Cody Mansell in 9th place. First for the Year 6 Girls was Evelyn Cornford, Demi Morton in 3rd, Spencer Adams 5th, Matilda Skelton 7th,Ema Bruzaite 8th and Miley Wigmore in 19th.

HY AC's Santa Dash runners

All have trained so hard and this is evident, securing them all a top 20 finish. Well done to all who competed, with 8 out of the 12 podium positions being secured by HY athletes.

The third of the Sussex Cross Country League fixtures took place at Ardingly South of England Showground.

After a rainy week the ground was wet with long grass making for some slippery turns.

The Under 11 girls started the day competing over 2km.

Top three Year 5 girls in the schools' cross country - L to R: Sophia Tarrant (2nd), Ivy Buchanan (1st) and Phoebe Sims(3rd)

Ivy Buchanan was first HY girl back in 2nd place followed by Demi Morton, Matilda Skelton and Miley Wigmore all running superbly. Next up were the U11 boys with Benji Pocock (1st) and Michael Mansell.

Next up were the Under 13s – Amelia Skelton, Tera Buckland, Francesca Tarrant, Mia Lennard and Jessica Wilson for the girls, with Henry Sully, Noah Mayhew, Tommy Mills, Ben Sims and Theo Morton for the boys. All racing over a long one-lap 3k course.

The Under 15s competed over a 4km course which involved two laps of the course taking on the long ascent twice.

Scarlett Dixon was first HY girl back followed by Florence Tewksbury and Megan Hopkins Parry, all securing a top 10 finish. Kitty Morgan was next followed by Ava Morrissy, Sophie Smith, Ellen Gates and Antalia Cole. Aiden Larkin was HY’s sole competitor for the U15 boys.

The ladies completed a two-lap 5km course – Amy Dixon was the first HY AC runner home in an impressive run securing her 1st in the V40 age category. Rachel Wigmore was the next HY lady home followed by Sophia Collins for the U17s with Becky Mabon close behind, Sonnii Pine and Deb Read completed the team.

In the men's race David Holland and Tom Brampton flew the flag for HY with solid performances to complete their 8k course.

Sunday saw five HY athletes take on the Valencia Marathon it was a hot 26C, a stark contrast to training conditions in England.

Jamie Webb was the first club member home in 3.31, Nicky Stiles was next in 3.37, Michael Sanders in 3.40 with Jason Johnstone 4.56. Unfortunately Jimmy Sladden had to pull out at mile seven due to injury so was unable to finish this 42km course.

A contingent of HY members took on the Bexhill Santa Dash/Paws, where all participants are dressed up as Santa. Definitely a contrast to Valencia, but the rain and wind didn't put a dampener on the event, which definitely puts the 'fun' into fun run.

Taking part were Deb Read, Becky Mabon, Ava Morrissy, Dave Clarke, Denise Clarke, Matt, Jenna, Elsie and Humphrey Harmer, Michelle Harrod, Noah Mayhew, Sharon Mayhew and Sam Brown with his 'Santa Paws' Angus who flew round the course.