The weekend saw the iconic London and Manchester marathons take place – and HY AC runners were out in force.

The weekend saw the iconic London and Manchester marathons take place – and HY AC runners were out in force.

In London conditions were hot but with no wind for the 45th London Marathon that attracted over 56,000 runners.

Barry Buchanan crossed the line 1978th with a time of 2:54.23, closely followed by Jonathan Hatch who finished 2645th in 2:58.38. Amy Dixon put on an excellent display of running crossing the line in 3108th place in 3:01.10,

John Ralph was next in 3:19.48 in 6320th position. Rachel Wigmore has put in a lot of training over the past few months, reflected in her excellent time of 3:20.49 in 6524th place, Kayleigh Skelton followed closely behind crossing the line in 10956th with 3:38.38.

Jimmy, Kayleigh and Rachel at the London Marathon

Jimmy Sladden flew around the loop coming in 16337th on 3:56.14 and Chris Castleman finished in 27,920th place with 4:35.00. Nicola Kearns took 30,751st place with a time of 4:46.12.

In Manchester, 36,000 runners took to the city streets starting at Old Trafford. For HY, Ben Mccallion came in 101st with a fantastic time of 2:44.25, Nicky Stiles gained 5233rd place with 3:43.24, Paige Wise recorded 3:52.26 and 6624th place. David Clarke ran in 3:59.53 in 8083rd and Deb Read took 11,273rd with 4:22.07

It was the last indoor competition of the season for HY’s pole vaulters on Saturday at the Iford Games, a fantastic annual event at the home of the Lewes Pole Vault Group.

Beth Wilson had a great competition, clearing 2.60m, 2.70m and a huge clearance over 2.80m. She attempted 2.90m for the first time and came so close. Overall she was second in her pool, a great end to a very successful indoor season.

HY girls at Withdean

Jessica Harmer has been vaulting brilliantly in training and looked great during warm up vaults. Both girls are excited to begin their outdoor season at the Ashford open next week.

At Withdean the Sussex U15 League races took place and HY athletes smashed the event. Aiden Larkin gained a time of 4:48.2 coming fourth in the boys’ 1500m and 9th place in the boys’ long jump with 3.52.

In the girls’ A 200m race, Olivia Henham took 3rd place with 27.3. Sophie Smith took 1st in the girls’ B 200m. In the girls’ A 300m Antalia Cole smashed the event coming in second with 43.6.

In the girls’ A 800m, Isabella Buchanan took 4th place with 2:34.1. In the girls’ B 800m, Kitty Morgan took 2nd place with 2:34.5.

In the girls’ A 1500m, Scarlett Dixon was second in 4:57.7 and in the girls’ B race, Amelia Skelton took 1st in 5:22.8.

Katie Cole was in the girls’ A long jump, she came 4th with 4.21, Olivia Henham headed the girls’ B long jump and took second with 4.16.

The HY track sessions consist of hammer throw training and Lily Manning put her training to good use achieving 3rd place with 23.91m. Olivia Collins threw the javelin in the girls’ A event 18.82m coming in 3rd. Ava Morrisey was 2nd in the girls’ B javelin with 17.92m.

The HY girls smashed the 4x100m relays coming in first.