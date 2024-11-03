HY shines at Beckley 10k

On Saturday Rachel Wigmore came 2nd lady back out of 442 runners and set a new PB for a 5k distance of 20:22.

Rachel has been training hard including altitude training sessions and long Sunday runs. Rachel said: "I am very happy with this time and I am glad the training is paying off."

On Sunday the New York Men’s Wheelchair race took place, David Weir took second place with a time of 1:36.36. David was the runner-up in 2021 and he also won in 2010. He showed great athleticism and was within one second of his competitors.

On Sunday the Beckley 5k and 10k took place, this is a hilly course with the home stretch being a long downhill section.

This is a fantastic race that is very popular attracting 31 runners for the 10k and 203 runners for the 5k.

For the 10k, Amy Dixon came 1st place with a time of 19:07, Scarlett Dixon came 4th place with a time of 20:37. Meanwhile in the 5k, David Mayes came 11th with a time of 39:17, Jason Wren in 15th with a time of 40:30, Paul Matthews in 25th with a time of 43:51 making him 1st male in his category, Paul Bennet in 30th with a time of 45:08 and Susan Dunn in 84th place at 53:21 this is a new PB for her coming in 2nd in her age category as well.

Tina Wren in 102nd place with a time of 55:15 and Jim Ballard in 142nd place with a time of 1:00.52.

The HY Team were also abroad this week with Benjamin Harmer, Jenna Harmer and Elsie Harmer taking part in the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 10k Night Run.

The Harmer family completed the 10k loop in around 1:08. This was a training run for the family.