Hyde hundred helps Horley win

George Hyde scored a century for Horley Cricket Club 2nd XI to help them start their Surrey Championship Division Eight East season with a win, but the 1st XI and 3rd XI both lost.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1sts started off their 2025 league campaign at home against London Gymkhana in Surrey Championship Division Four East. Skipper Regan Derham lost the toss and Horley were asked to field.

They got off to a perfect start with opening bowlers, Will Taylor (2-34) and Guy Derham (2-28), picking up both opening batsmen in the first five overs, with neither scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 4-2, Usman Tahir (34) and Waseem Ahmad (25) led the early rebuild for Gymkhana until Charlie Robins trapped Ahmad lbw in the 14th over, and he only had to wait three balls to claim his next victim, reducing the visitors to 45-4.

George Hyde scored 118 for the 2nd XI

Mudassar Chaudhary (34) and Tahir took their time to make sure the collapse didn’t carry on, making it to the 34th over before Adam Stephenson (1-29) took a smart catch low down off his own bowling. Gymkhana’s 101-5 quickly became 106-7 thanks to Irfaan Baksh (1-12) and the returning Taylor. Some potentially crucial lower order runs came from Feezan Warraich (24) and Muhammad Jamal (19 not out) before Ben Davies (1-26), and the returning Robins and Derham, cleaned up the Gymkhana tail, leaving the visitors 170 all out with two balls to spare.

The Remfry brothers, Ben (16) and Sam (12), hoped to get Horley’s reply off to a flyer, knowing their home track is very batter friendly.

With 36 on the board, Gymkhana took their first wicket, Ben Remfry dancing forward and getting stumped in the sixth over off Tahir (4-35). Things went downhill quickly from there as Muhammad Jamal (2-35) claimed two wickets in the very next over to reduce Horley to 42-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nothing seemed to be going right for Horley with the bat, as skipper Derham was caught behind off Tahir and at 49-4, Horley were digging themselves a big hole to climb out of. Davies (34) was the mainstay of the Horley innings, picking out gaps to keep the scoreboard ticking over, however he was running out of partners, mainly thanks to Tahir, as he claimed another two victims in the 12th and 14th overs respectively.

With the score at 74-6, Horley just needed to spend some time at the crease, as with more than 30 overs still to bat, there was still plenty of time to find the 97 runs required. Haseeb Mubashir (2-17) got in on the action though, dismissing Taylor caught and bowled.

The 24th over was the real dagger to Horley’s heart, as Davies picked out long on off the bowling of Abdul Qadir (2-9), who then claimed another, and with the score sitting at 107-9, the writing was on the wall. Stephenson (12 not out) and Baksh (12) tried to frustrate the visitors, however Mubashir finished the game in the 35th over, clean bowling Baksh, meaning Horley were all out for 125.

It was a frustrating start to Horley’s campaign, but they have a chance to put it right when they travel to Old Rutlishians next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2nd XI travelled to Tadworth for their first league fixture of the year, lost the toss but won the match by a massive 144 runs.

The hosts were delighted to put Horley in on a very dry wicket and Danish Mehmood and Richard Waddington fell early with the latter being bowled from a scuttling ball that had pitched halfway down the wicket. George Hyde however negotiated the awkward bounce and with Ryan Bunn at the other end firing on all cylinders they put on an 85-run partnership before Bunn fell on 55. He faced 46 balls and added two to his collection of sixes for the season, plus eight fours.

Hyde was 29 not out at that point and continued with various partners bringing up a chanceless century. He was the last man out, for 118, which included 15 fours, and Horley finished on a fantastic 240 from 44.4 overs.

Horley’s bowling effort started in fine style with Oscar Hofmann taking the first two wickets, including another victim to the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Chris Webber at the other end continued to hoop the ball, bowling number three Seb Sander with one that started outside leg and took off stump.

A number of bowling changes followed and the wickets were shared amongst Liam Adams (1-14), Matt Reid (2-11), Will Hofmann (2-20) and Aidan Spalding (2-6) as Tadworth were bowled out for under 100, in 39.5 overs.

Horley 3rd XI’s batting let them down at home against Littlehampton, Clapham and Patching in Sussex League Division Ten West, and they lost by 20 runs.

The Copthorne pitch offered intermittent help for the bowlers with some variable bounce and a bit of swing, but having been put in, Littlehampton’s batters showed a willingness to play their shots from the outset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Field took the first wicket in the fifth over, Ian Birbeck caught behind by Dirk Douglas – one of three catches for the keeper.

Field bowled Andy Lee, the other opener, in the ninth and Tom Jowett bowled the free-hitting Mohammad Shadab in the next. Two more wickets for Field, one caught by Ashley Lowe and one bowled, had Littlehampton struggling at 60-5, and although Field strived to pick up his fifth wicket in his remaining two overs, he had to settle for figures of 4-41.

The miserly right-arm duo of Dave Childs and Trevor Stevens accounted for the next three wickets and slowed the scoring rate down. Childs (9-3-23-2) had Tom Walker caught by Douglas from the third ball of his first over, Stevens (9-2-15-1) dismissed Daniel Rive for 20 and Anup Ghanshala took a good catch in the deep off Childs to end the innings of Littlehampton’s top-scorer Chathura Avantha Kumara for 22.

Youngsters Daniel Vallance and Erin White saw out the rest of the overs, as the visitors finished on 138-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should have been a gettable total for Horley but some disappointing batting meant they fell short, all out for 118 from 34.3 overs.

Opener Henrick Cook did well, batting patiently for 83 minutes to make 25, while four partners came and went for single figures, reducing Horley to 33-4. Cook and Field steadied the ship before Cook was out in the first over after drinks and skipper Kieran Childs followed swiftly, but Field and Jack James then put on a much-needed 38 for the seventh wicket.

Field batted well, hitting two big sixes and several cuts which would have been fours on any other outfield. Having top-scored with 34 from 47 balls, he picked out a fielder to become Vallance’s third wicket, and Jowett fell in the same over to have Horley in real trouble at 102-8.

As Vallance sought his fifth wicket, James was dropped off his bowling then he had a big lbw shout turned down, but finally got Stevens caught by Shadab. Dave Childs was bowled two balls later to give Vallance figures of 6-15 from 7.3 overs, leaving James on 18 not out.