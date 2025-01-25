Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When I submitted last week’s article to the Crawley Observer, I was not aware of the situation as regards longtime supporter Carol Bates, and that is the only reason I did not refer to it.

Here are my views on the situation and of course you are absolutely entitled to agree or disagree with some or all of my points.

Firstly, the survey, I believe, was aimed at all supporters regardless of their age, sex, creed, colour or mental capacity. There were, I think, two questions in the whole survey which caused this whole situation to get out of hand. The one about the dish and the other about the animal.

If the one about the dish had been worded slightly differently e.g. What would you like to see served at the stadium, then I am sure it would have been a useful piece of information for the club and its’ caterers to have. The one about the animal seems to have raised people's concerns about Reggie the Red, whereas perhaps it was meant as a way to introduce another mascot, with closer links to Crawley, to accompany Reggie on match days and in the wider community.

I suggested having a Crow, and if you don’t know why, may I suggest a visit to Crawley Museum at The Tree, 103 High street, where you might just learn something about where you live.

As for how Carol was treated, this can be looked at in two ways, I believe. Carol, as a “face” of Crawley Town perhaps should have mentioned her concerns to the club before posting them on “X” and the Football club should have taken her service for the club into consideration when dealing with the situation.

I don’t believe the reaction from the CTSA in issuing their own survey helps the situation, especially at a time when we should all be focusing on our league position.

Meanwhile, the football continues and with Burton Albion winning during the week it seems to me, even more so than ever, that Town Team Together is what is needed now. A feeling that became even more paramount even before we kicked off at 3pm on Saturday.

Cambridge United having gone three up against Mansfield Town were seemingly going to jump above us on goal difference but two late goals from the Stags were to deny them that opportunity.

Starting line up trying to gain some points from Stockport; Wollacott, Hepburn-Murphy, Barker, Conroy, Radcliffe, Adeyemo, Kelly, Ibrahim, Camara, Swan, Showunmi with Sheik, Anderson, Forster, Darcy, Roles, Tanimu and John-Jules on the bench.

At 3pm on Saturday, January 25, three points covered the bottom four with Crawley lying in 21st place and with games in hand on all around us. At half time, sadly, we had sunk to the bottom, conceding two goals in the 25th and 34th minutes.

I am Mr. Optimistic but even I felt a little despondent, especially having heard rumours about the possible departure of Junior Quitirna.

With Harry Forster coming on at half time to replace Will Swann surely our fortunes could get no worse, or could they? The answer was no, but only because they couldn’t.

Despite bringing on Roles, John-Jules and Darcy in the second half, the score remained 2-0 and we sit in 24th place, bottom of League 1.

However, despite all that, Bristol Rovers and Peterborough both lost and Northampton drew at Wycombe which means that no club in the bottom seven can count themselves safe and with Crawley still to play five of them, four at home all is not lost.

Admittedly, we do have to grasp any opportunity that comes along, including getting some new blood in, to turn the ebbing tide but being bottom has its advantage.

THE ONLY WAY IS UP!