Bexhill Sailing Club got the 2025 season under way on Saturday as the Spring Series finally sprung into action.

The day started with a well attended Race Officer training session lead by a former club training principal. Attendees learned how to run a good race and lay a fair course.

The afternoon saw nine boats dusted off for the first race of the season. At last the Icebreaker Trophy could be awarded to slow fleet winner Richard E, who’d run the morning course. First in the Fast fleet was Colin C and the catamaran fleet was won by Cadet Captain Malcom with his crew Ken.

Members also celebrated the wedding of Adrian and Janet who have been club members for over 50 years. They decided “it was about time!” to tie the knot.

Club members were treated to slices of their delicious triple layer wedding cake, made by the groom and beautifully decorated by their daughter. Many congratulations from everyone at BSC.

Coming up on Easter Monday, April 21, Bexhill Sailing Club are delighted to invite the public to an Open Day.

If you’ve ever been interested in sailing or were once a sailor, this is an excellent opportunity to come and explore whether the club is a good fit for you.

You will have the chance to chat with existing members, ranging from last year’s novices to seasoned pros. Why not stay for the afternoon race – watching from the balcony?

The Ice Breaker Trophy race under way at Bexhill Sailing Club

The Club Commodore expressed her excitement about BSC’s Open Day, saying: “We’re thrilled about the prospect of meeting the local community who might not realise they could be sailing solo by the end of the season. We hope to see you here on Easter Monday.”

For more information, visit www.bexhillsailing.club/openday