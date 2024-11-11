If You Bris-tolerate This The Three Points Will Be Next: Worthing V Bristol Rovers

Another Sunday, another long trip west but this one ended in disappointment as Bristol Rovers prevailed by three goals to one - despite an improved second-half performance by Worthing.

It was a case of all four one and one four all, with those being the number of changes to the team which came through a tougher than expected FA Cup tie at Comets seven days ago. Club Captain Dan Rowe, custodian Lauren Dolbear, defender Izzy Franklin and striker Sophie Humphrey were the returnees, alongside Leah Hume and Jess Richardson on the bench. Missing in action were Katie Cooper, Elle Keegan, Libby Kingshott and final sub Lauren Amerena.

Situated on the banks of the River Avon, Bristol Manor Farm FC was the venue for this intriguing mid-table clash, although both sides have designs on the higher echelons of the league table.

Not that there was much time to admire the scenery, thanks to some delightful one touch passing on the right flank between Katie Young, Tierney Scott and Dani Lane, a mere nine minutes post kick-off, resulting in the latter left through on goal. Only for a combination of Laura Barrett and netminder George Hunt to thwart the number ten’s progress.

Rovers hit straight back, the visitors losing possession and the hosts braking quickly to allow Daisy Ackerman to be released down the opposite wing. Her long range shot from way out west skimming the top of the crossbar.

They got closer, much closer a few, short moments later when a throw-in by the Worthing dugout ultimately came back out of the box for Skipper Rianne Bourne-Hallett to drill a low effort into the bottom corner of an unsighted Dolbear’s net.

Otherwise, chances were proving hard to find, despite Georgia Tibble and Humphrey both doing their best to fight their way through a crowded penalty area.

‘Loz’ had to have her wits about her approaching the break, with Emison Evans lurking menacingly and only able to get a partial connection to a low centre off that famous right-hand side.

Rebel’s Woman between the sticks then required assistance from above and the near presence of Young, courtesy of Meg Jarvis’ delivery, met by Charlotte Buxton whose attempt skipped off the turf right in front of Dolbear, who did well to parry up, up and away. Young then placed herself on the line to deny the aforementioned Evans on the follow-up.

The undulating/sloping pitch wreaked further havoc by way of goalscorer Bourne-Hallett firing one in and a similar outcome seeing Dolbear spoon behind at the (in) expense of a corner, during first-half stoppage time.

Tibble then slid across to block Jarvis in the eighteen yard box, once Buxton had swung in a left-sided flag-kick, as the homesters upped the ante just before the interval.

A corner also accounted for Franklin’s dead ball accuracy, forcing Rovers last line of defence, Hunt to dive on the ball and avoid any potential equaliser, seconds after the action had recommenced following the change of ends.

Set pieces gradually became a recurring theme, leading indeed to Buxton swinging in another flag-kick from the left and Evans arriving on cue to sweep home.

Facing an uphill - literally - battle, Young blazed wide via Rowe’s free-kick prior to Dolbear rushing out to frustrate Evans once more, immediately up the other end. Daisy Ackerman responsible for locating the troublesome (in a goal threat sense) twelve.

An attempt at playing out from the back cost Reds dear shortly afterwards, with Ackerman doing the robbing and Jarvis bagging the swag in terms of a match-defining third of the afternoon.

Scott was a constant source of aggravation for the blue-and-white checked Rovers; one particular burst along and cut in off the left flank led to an off-balance effort flying the wrong side of the target.

‘T’ soon found her range though, pulling a goal back when she let rip and, possibly aided by the finest of flicks off Ackerman, Hunt couldn’t quite keep her effort out.

Now on a roll, Young took her turn at setting Scott free on her favourite wing via a sweeping crossfield pass that the forward gathered and beat Layah Douglas on the byline with. On this occasion however, Hunt was well and safely behind it.

A virtual mirror-image move rapidly carved out an opportunity for Scott to set-up Tibble for an opening that was met with a glance to the Heavens by ‘G.’ Her frustration was clearly felt by all those in Red, as Rover’s rearguard wouldn’t be breached again to leave the visitors facing a long drive home.