The LTA Tennis Sussex awards were held at the The Amex Stadium in Brighton on Sunday and Ifield Tennis Club volunteer Paula White was awarded Volunteer of the Year for her work over the past year in rebuilding the club.

Ifield Tennis Club has been situated behind the Community Centre in Ifield Drive, Crawley since the 1960's. At the beginning of 2021 the club was struggling to survive with eight adult members and three loyal juniors.

Paula approached the LTA for help and with the support of a local Participation Development Manager an action plan for recovery was produced. Paula ran with it and by the end of March 2021 the club had a website, new signage and logo (designed and produced by her son Ben), a refurbished club house, social media presence and much reduced membership fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first year was a great success with membership going up to around 50 members. Phase two of the plan was to raise £38,000.00 in grants to resurface the very tired, damaged courts. This was successful and in October 2022 the courts were completely resurfaced and are now awaiting the final stage which will be painting the courts their permanent colours this spring.

Linda White receiving the award from Sandi Procter - LTA President. Awards hosted by Rob Curling.

The club has a great ethos allowing players of all ages and abilities to meet and play together at club sessions without pressure, our aim is to “’have fun, get active and make friends’.

Members have access to the site and can book courts to play at anytime with other members, we have a men’s team playing in the Weald League and we have a summer in-house competition with a family finals day in September.An open day is scheduled for the May 13 vwhen the new courts will be officially opened by the Mayor, local Councillors and representatives from the sponsors will also be in attendance. The local community will be welcome to come along and play for free on that day and try out the new facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad