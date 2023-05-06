Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
52 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
6 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
18 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
19 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
21 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Ifield Tennis Club to host grand re-opening of refurbished courts

After months of fundraising through grants, the tired and worn out courts at the club have been resurfaced and painted and now the community club can offer amazing quality facilities.

By Paula WhiteContributor
Published 6th May 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 12:50 BST

To celebrate this achievement the club is hosting an Open Day on Saturday 13th May 2023. The Mayor of Crawley Councillor Jilly Hart will be in attendance at 11.00am to cut the ribbon and officially declare the courts open. Other guests will include representatives from LTA Tennis Sussex and patrons from the organisations that generously awarded grants to the club.The club is opening the courts for the day to the local community to come and see for themselves what the club has to offer. Club Secretary, Paula White, said "We are a small grassroots club that has the ethos of 'Have fun, get active, make friends'. All our club members are really friendly and we enjoy great social tennis, club tournaments and social events. We understand the benefits of being able to "belong" to a club and want to ensure that our membership fees are really affordable so anyone can join. It's really important to us to create a safe, friendly environment where people can learn and play without pressure"The courts will be open to all ages and abilities on the day from 11.30 until 4.00pm to play for free.

There will be fun activities all day and free refreshments for all comers. The club is situated on Ifield Drive behind the Community Centre, visit their website at ifieldtennisclub.co.uk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New courts in full, glorious colour.New courts in full, glorious colour.
New courts in full, glorious colour.
Related topics:MayorCrawley