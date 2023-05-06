To celebrate this achievement the club is hosting an Open Day on Saturday 13th May 2023. The Mayor of Crawley Councillor Jilly Hart will be in attendance at 11.00am to cut the ribbon and officially declare the courts open. Other guests will include representatives from LTA Tennis Sussex and patrons from the organisations that generously awarded grants to the club.The club is opening the courts for the day to the local community to come and see for themselves what the club has to offer. Club Secretary, Paula White, said "We are a small grassroots club that has the ethos of 'Have fun, get active, make friends'. All our club members are really friendly and we enjoy great social tennis, club tournaments and social events. We understand the benefits of being able to "belong" to a club and want to ensure that our membership fees are really affordable so anyone can join. It's really important to us to create a safe, friendly environment where people can learn and play without pressure"The courts will be open to all ages and abilities on the day from 11.30 until 4.00pm to play for free.