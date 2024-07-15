Incredible turnout for first session of HDSL Junior Club
Whilst being serenaded by the Horsham Military Band on The Carfax, we got to work prepping the tables in readiness for the budding Ronnie O’Sullivans and Judd Trumps to arrive.
Numbers exceeded all initial expectations with nine juniors turning up as well as a few not being able to make it. There was a complete array of standards from beginners to 30+ break builders and the groups ran through various exercises and drills with some fun games to finish. A great day was had by all!
Should interest continue at this high level, we are already considering options of running two sessions 9-11am and 11am-1pm each Sunday to ensure the maximum table time for our juniors. Watch this space for further updates!
Please spread the word to friends and family and anyone you know who might be interested. Any interested parties should contact Marcus Isaacs 07976600817 or Darryl Turner 07595876034 for more information and to log their interest in advance.
