Ingram brace tames Wick as Eastbourne United win again

For a while in the first half, it looked like visiting Wick were going to extinguish Eastbourne United's proud home record.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been a frustrating start for United as first James Hull then Ryan Welch had opportunities and failed to convert them. Patience was apparently going to be the watch-word.

On 15 minutes Welch decided to change the narrative, getting sin-binned, and in his enthusiasm to point out the referee's shortcomings managed to convert it to a red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Down to 10 for the majority of the game, United had to reorganise. It seemed to make little difference as Grout and Charlie Ball (twice) went close without really scaring the Wick keeper.

Gary Ingram

Ball had another effort saved, but just approaching half-time, against the run of play there was a misunderstanding between Headland and Broadbent resulting in the visitors taking a 1-0 lead into the interval.

Wick were enthused by their goal and started brightly after the interval, but without making Broadbent work. United boss Anthony Storey took matters into his own hands with a double substitution on 51 minutes, Hull and Samways making way for the returning Farrell and Nathan Crabb.

United looked energised again, with Ball immediately going close to equalising. A minute later, an impossibly high pass was taken down brilliantly by Ball, who cut through the defence on the right, crossing to the far post for Gary Ingram to tap home for 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowd were joyously celebrating moments later as Ingram decided that he liked the adulation and repeated the trick to make it 2-1 to United.

United kept looking to seal the deal, with Wick to their credit working really hard to get back in it. Arthur Grout's free kick took a wicked deflection, but right into the arms of the Wick keeper. Ingram was intent on a hat trick, but headed just over.

Sonny Walsh replaced Ball with five minutes to go, and almost immediately put Ingram through, but he couldn't get that third. Walsh also went close before referee Nathan George called time on an entertaining match.

United are outside of the play-off places on goal difference alone, but more intriguingly are just two points off third place.

On Tuesday evening they make the long trip to Midhurst, scene of last season's 5-0 thrashing, looking to put that one to bed.