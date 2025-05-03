Internal competitions under way for Marine Gardens bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sun continued to shine on Marine Gardens bowlers with the start of the two internal competitions - the Triples League and Aussie Pairs.

Sandwiched between them, Storrington were the visitors, playing their first match of the season.

This friendly ended in a home win with the games shared two apiece but Marine Gardens having the better overall shots score 74-64. The decisive game was won by 30-9 with Marcia Mell, Angela Neale and James Albon claiming Top Rink honours.

The week finished on a similar note in the Brodie Tray match at home to Worthing Pavilion with the games again shared two apiece but Marine Gardens having a superior shot score, 75-59. This was primarily due to a convincing 31-7 victory returned by Gerry Perch, Keith White and Tim Baldwin, thus claiming Top Rink honours.

This rare but very welcome win against Worthing Pavilion ended a satisfying week played in ideal conditions.

Bowlers hope the sun will continue to shine on the VE-Day celebratory event on Thursday, the crowning of the Supreme Champion on Saturday and the Open Day on Sunday.