Internal competitions under way for Marine Gardens bowlers
Sandwiched between them, Storrington were the visitors, playing their first match of the season.
This friendly ended in a home win with the games shared two apiece but Marine Gardens having the better overall shots score 74-64. The decisive game was won by 30-9 with Marcia Mell, Angela Neale and James Albon claiming Top Rink honours.
The week finished on a similar note in the Brodie Tray match at home to Worthing Pavilion with the games again shared two apiece but Marine Gardens having a superior shot score, 75-59. This was primarily due to a convincing 31-7 victory returned by Gerry Perch, Keith White and Tim Baldwin, thus claiming Top Rink honours.
This rare but very welcome win against Worthing Pavilion ended a satisfying week played in ideal conditions.
Bowlers hope the sun will continue to shine on the VE-Day celebratory event on Thursday, the crowning of the Supreme Champion on Saturday and the Open Day on Sunday.