International race walkers conquer 100 miles at Lewes track

Lewes was the proud stage for a world-class test of endurance as Lewes AC welcomed athletes from across Europe to the UK Race Walking Association’s 100 Miles Race Walk Championship at the town’s athletics track.

The event marked two historic milestones: the 125th Anniversary of Surrey Walking Club and the 100th 100-Mile Championship organised by the Centurions 1911, the body that recognises athletes who complete 100 miles within 24 hours under race conditions.

Despite ideal conditions, with a cool start at noon, a mild night, and a warm morning, the challenge was as tough as ever. Out of all the starters, only 11 athletes finished, and just nine achieved the official qualifying standard.

Three walkers earned Centurion status, joining the exclusive group of around 1,200 individuals worldwide who have ever walked 100 miles within 24 hours.

Competitors from Holland, Belgium, the USA and the Isle of Man enjoyed a pre-race walk through Lewes the evening before the 100 Miles Race Walk Championship

The men’s race delivered excitement throughout. After a steady opening, the contest evolved into a three-way battle between Barit de Fries (Rotterdam Club), Jonathan Hobbs (Ashford AC), and Andrew Titley (Isle of Man).

By dawn, de Fries had established a commanding lead, eventually securing victory in 21hr 13min 36sec. Hobbs chased hard to finish half an hour behind. Titley claimed a strong third place.

In the women’s race, Loes van Bremen produced an outstanding performance, finishing as first lady and securing her place among the new Centurions. Many of the top finishers hailed from Holland and Belgium, both nations with proud traditions in ultra-distance walking.

While international competitors battled it out at the front of the race, Lewes AC members made sure the community played a key role in the celebrations.

Endurance, focus and determination on display at 100 Miles Race Walk Championship held at Lewes track

A 100 Lap Challenge relay brought the spirit of the event to life for local athletes, including standout performances from young Lewes AC race walkers Seth and Thomas Muddle, who both impressed with their determination and skill.

The club’s Sarah Webster, better known for her ultra-distance running, also joined in with a six-hour trial run, using the event as preparation for the World 24-Hour Running Championships in Albi, France, this October.

Lewes AC worked alongside the Centurions, Surrey Walking Club and Steyning AC to host the event, ensuring smooth organisation and a warm welcome for visiting athletes, supporters, and officials.

Club Chair Philip Westbury said: “It was a real honour for Lewes Athletic Club to host such a historic competition. To see our young athletes and club members joining in alongside international competitors was inspiring, and it really showed what athletics at all levels is about: community, determination, and celebrating achievement.”