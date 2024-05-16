Invitation to tennis club’s Summer Fun event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Hoathly & Halland Tennis Club is hosting a Summer Fun Event on Friday 12th July from 4pm to 8pm, and all villagers as well as those from the surrounding areas are welcome to attend.

Club Coach, Greg Watson, will be organising competitions for juniors from 4pm, and there will be a bouncy castle (for children and the young at heart) to enjoy in between activities. There will also be a tournament for the adults, commencing at 6pm.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket (chairs will be available) to enjoy a lovely Summer evening watching tennis and socialising with others in attendance. A food van will also be on-site to take orders.

As the club is at the start of a project to build its own club house, a raffle will be held during the event to raise funds, and any prize donations will be most welcome.

East Hoathly & Halland Tennis Club is a friendly, welcoming and thriving club, and has something for everyone, with three floodlit hard courts for social and competitive play catering for all standards including adults and juniors. Current membership stands at around 200 with an even split between adults and juniors.

Friendly games, club sessions, coaching sessions, fun tournaments and match practices are on offer and the club enters two ladies and one men’s team in the Sussex League in the Summer and Winter seasons, plus two teams in the Summer Horam League. In addition, social events are arranged throughout the year. The ladies first team in the Sussex League have won their two opening matches without the loss of a rubber.