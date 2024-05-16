Invitation to tennis club’s Summer Fun event

By Gillian Luis-RaveloContributor
Published 16th May 2024, 13:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
East Hoathly & Halland Tennis Club is hosting a Summer Fun Event on Friday 12th July from 4pm to 8pm, and all villagers as well as those from the surrounding areas are welcome to attend.

East Hoathly & Halland Tennis Club is hosting a Summer Fun Event on Friday 12th July from 4pm to 8pm, and all villagers as well as those from the surrounding areas are welcome to attend.

Club Coach, Greg Watson, will be organising competitions for juniors from 4pm, and there will be a bouncy castle (for children and the young at heart) to enjoy in between activities. There will also be a tournament for the adults, commencing at 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket (chairs will be available) to enjoy a lovely Summer evening watching tennis and socialising with others in attendance. A food van will also be on-site to take orders.

East Hoathly &amp; Halland Tennis Club logoEast Hoathly &amp; Halland Tennis Club logo
East Hoathly &amp; Halland Tennis Club logo

As the club is at the start of a project to build its own club house, a raffle will be held during the event to raise funds, and any prize donations will be most welcome.

East Hoathly & Halland Tennis Club is a friendly, welcoming and thriving club, and has something for everyone, with three floodlit hard courts for social and competitive play catering for all standards including adults and juniors. Current membership stands at around 200 with an even split between adults and juniors.

Friendly games, club sessions, coaching sessions, fun tournaments and match practices are on offer and the club enters two ladies and one men’s team in the Sussex League in the Summer and Winter seasons, plus two teams in the Summer Horam League. In addition, social events are arranged throughout the year. The ladies first team in the Sussex League have won their two opening matches without the loss of a rubber.

Further information about East Hoathly & Halland Tennis Club is available at www.easthoathlytennis.com or by contacting Club Chairperson Jo Chopping [email protected]

Related topics:Sussex League