Invitation win is a happy family affair at Mannings Heath

A splendid better-ball score of 43 points including six pars and two birdies made Margaret Edwards and her daughter-in-law, Catherine Reade from Worthing, convincing winners of Mannings Heath's Ladies Invitation.

Julia Hoskins and her sister Sarah Keating came in with 40 and Lynne Jones partnered by a former ladies' captain, Joy Reineck, took third place with 39.

Reineck was one of several past members making a welcome return as guests and although they had to contend with cored and sanded greens the sunny, windless day provided perfect playing conditions overhead and underfoot. The event concluded with an enjoyable meal where captain Debs Battle presented gifts to all the guests.

Most of the club's summer knock-outs have now been completed. Neil Belcher beat Neal Eldridge to claim the Men's Summer KO Trophy, Aaron Peacock and Daniel Rooke overcame Luke Thorburn and Brian Uttley for the foursomes crown and Graham Lafferty and Gerard Weide defeated David Marney and Paul Treanor in the better-ball event. The final of the seniors' Ralph Grinstead Trophy saw Graham Lowther beat Talat Malik and the ladies' Coronation Bowl and Elanesse C up went to Julie Law and Margaret Brown respectively with Mina Burton and Rosemary Martin the losing finalists.