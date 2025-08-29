Iona McKean has won the Cottesmore Ladies' Club Championship for an amazing 18th time, though it was a tight and exciting finish on the final day.

Previous champions Charlotte Elliott and Jenny Frei presented Iona with stern challenges over the two-day competition, and on the final day, Iona had almost given up hope by the 13th hole.

Straight pars on every hole after that gave Iona a fighting chance even though Jenny made a hole-in-one on the par three 17th!

The scores were virtually neck and neck up the final hole, however, the ditch to the right of the 18th green put paid to Charlotte's challenge and the first bunker on the right of the 18th green was Jenny's downfall. The final scores were 167 for Iona, 168 for Charlotte and 169 for Jenny - a worthy contest for the club's 50th anniversary.

Cottesmore Club champions Caroline East, Iona McKean and Sonia Tyndall (centre three) with General Manager Johnny Porter (left) and Lady Captain Heather Skinner, (right)

The nett champion was Caroline East who carded a nett score of 145 – winning on countback from Margaret Swatman, making her the runner-up.

The Phoenix Championship was again played over two days with ladies playing the nine-hole course on Monday and Thursday and having their Stableford scores for those two days added together. Newcomer to the club, Sonia Tyndall, won the championship with a combined score of 40 points, on countback from Kay Scott, who also had that great score.

Lady Captain Heather Skinner presented the trophies to all the winners and General Manager Johnny Porter presented Iona and Caroline with an additional prize from the club.

In her winner's speech, Iona thanked her playing partners and said how much she had enjoyed the tight competition, and watching Charlotte and Jenny play some amazing golf shots. She praised the greenkeepers for presenting the course in such great condition, especially the quality of the greens, despite the recent extremely dry weather.