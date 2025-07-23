HY AC duo Isabella Buchanan and Kitti Szabo-Papp were selected to represent Sussex at the English Schools Championships at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Isabella competed in the Junior Girls’ 1500m with Kitti in the Inter Girls’ Hammer. And just to get a spot in this competition is an accolade – qualifying times and distances are rigorous.

Kitti came 11th in the hammer with a throw of 41.85m, throwing a hefty 3kg hammer. Kitti had thrown an astonishing 48.08m earlier this year.

Isabella was back for her second year and won silver in the same race in 2024.

Isabella at the ESAA Championships after receiving her silver medal

She ran a great heat finishing second place in 4:35.89, a third of a second off first place.

The 1500m finals were the last races of the next day and in 30C-plus degree heat for the field of 12.

After two laps a small group of about five were in contention, and with no-one taking it on, 300m from the finish Isabella went up a gear, taking the lead in the race and opening a good sized gap.

With barely 200m to go her nearest competitor responded and had passed Isabella by the 100m mark. It was a sprint to the but Isabella was unable to gain any more ground on her rival and finished in an outstanding 4:29.83 with a silver medal – and her second English Schools Championship podium spot.

HY AC at the Sussex U13 League - L-R Tera, Bianca, Francesca and Ivy

Isabella's family, friends, coach and the HY club couldn't be more proud of her.

Meanwhile, the HY AC U13 and U11s entured to Eastbourne for a Sussex U13 League fixture.

For the U11s Michael Mansell took on the 1000m in 3:23.6, Eliza Fitz-Hugh did the 75m in 12.1sec and leaped 2.76m in the long jump. Ivy Buchanan took 2.5 seconds off her PB in the 600m finishing in 1:54.8, team-mate Bianca Fonseca completed the 600m in 2:04.2 and jumped 2.20m in the long jump.

For the U13 boys Henry Sully was third in the 1000m A string with a PB of 3:11.6, Noah Mayhew in B string was third in 3:21.8, Noah also did the long jump and secured 3.52m. Tommy Mills took on the 600m coming 3rd in the A string in 1:50.7, and joined Noah in the long jump, leaping 3.44m.

HY AC at the YDL in Dartford

Xavier Bryndza raced the 75m Hurdles in 15 seconds (PB), then took on the high jump, in which he jumped an outstanding PB of 1.26m to win.

The four boys joined up for the 4x100m relay securing a time of 61.9.

For the U13 girls, Brianna Ripley won the 75m A string in 9.8s with a new PB and the 150m in 19.5s.

Jessica Wilson in the B string was second in the same two events, running 75m in 10.7s and in the 150m she set a new PB of 21.4s.

HY AC at the Sussex U13 League - L-R Tommy, Xavier, Henry and Noah

Izabella Fitz-Hugh and Poppy Chapman competed in the non-scoring races in these distances. In the 75m both secured new PBs – Izabella with 11.4s and Poppy 11.8s. In their 150m Izabella ran 23.2s with Poppy 24.4s.

All four joined to take on the 4x100m securing a time of 59.8s and finishing second. Ivy, Bianca, Tera and Francesca did the non scoring 4x100m race.

Francesca Tarrant ran a new PB in the 600m of 1:59.4 and in the high jump she gained 5cm over her previous best for 1.20m. Tera Buckland in the 1000m was second in 3:24.7.

The U13 team were joined by the U15s for the last Youth Development League (YDL) fixture in Dartford .

In the U13 boys Xavier Bryndza secured another PB in the high jump, clearing the bar at 1.30m, with Henry Sully on his high jump debut securing 1.20m.

Xavier also ran the 75m hurdles securing 3rd in 15.37s and Henry ran the 1200m in 3:57.11, with Edward Dixon running in the 1200m and coming 2nd in the B string with a PB of 4:10.23.

The U13 girls had Brianna Ripley again securing two wins – running 10.03s in the 75m and a PB of 19.41s in the 150m.

Jessica Wilson was 2nd in the B string 75m with 10.95s and Izabella Fitz-Hugh ran 11.75s. Jessica was second in the shot put with 6.43m and jumped 4.02m in the long jump, a new PB.

Tera Buckland, in the 800m, was 3rd with a new PB of 2:39.39, with Izabella recording 2:55.91 in the B string ,also a PB. Jessica, Tera, Izabella and Brianna completed the 4x100m line-up and recorded 58.29s.

For the U15 boys Aiden Larkin ran the 800m in 2:17.45 and Jenson Hensher the 1500m in 5:06.41.

Florence Tewksbury took on the 1500m for the girls and won in a brilliant 4:54.83, securing a new PB.

Kitty Morgan and Amelia Skelton raced the 800m, Kitty took 3rd place in the A string with 2:37.89 and Amelia 2nd in the B string in 2:42.22.

Lily Manning threw 19.79m in the hammer to take 3rd. Antalia Cole ran 42.65s in the 300m for 3rd in the A string. Olivia Henham was 3rd in the 200m in 27.16s and 2nd in the 100m with 13.06s. Katie Cole ran in the B string securing third in 13.92s.

The HY U15 girls triumphed in the 4x100m relay – Katie, Kitty, Olivia and Antalia won in 53.04s. The 4x300m brought victory for Katie, Isabella Buchanan, Florence and Antalia with a new club record of 3:02.36.