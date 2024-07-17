Itchenor Sailing Club National Schools Week Junior Event in RS Fevas 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunday the 7th of July marked the beginning of the 71st annual Feva Schools Week as 97 Fevas made their way to Itchenor Sailing Club. Competitors come to Schools Week for the impressive, large-scale racing, with nearly a hundred boats on a single start line.

Many schools have been attending this event for years, and it was heart-warming to see students, parents and teachers reunited with old friends.

Exhilaration hung in the air as all 194 competitors met PRO Roddy Bridge and the race team at the start line. Though shifting winds and several failed starts caused delays, the first race commenced under a black flag in 8-10 knots, with Daniel Larsen and George Aldridge from Magdalen School taking first place. The second race gave competitors some exciting downwind legs with a building breeze over high tide and was won by Emilia Hutchinson and Isla Hutchinson from Priestlands School. As the breeze dropped, the third race got underway, with Cassius Day and Oliver Smith from Ryde School securing the win.

On the second day, wind conditions were shifty with frequent showers. Most starts were clear. The first two races required strategic decisions about whether to head right or left up the beats with the incoming tide; the left-hand side proved advantageous, winning both races. Brothers Felix and Rupert Garlick were on top of their game, taking bullets in the first three races. The fourth and final race of the day saw Izzy Johnson and Grace Davies of Sevenoaks School take first place.

Cassius Day and Oliver Smith were the 2024 Champions, with Daniel Larsen and George Aldridge coming in second. Emilia and Isla Hutchinson took third, followed by Jonny Rogers and Raffy Seddon of Priestlands School in fourth, and Oli Chambers and Henry Wilkinson of Sevenoaks in fifth. Priestlands, a long-time participant in Schools Week, came out on top as the winning school of the 71st annual Feva Schools Week.

Despite the downpours that soaked sailors on day two, spirits remained high and Schools Week shone once again with sailors leaving smiling, chatting with new friends and already looking forward to next year!