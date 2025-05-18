First up was match one in the Brooks Motors League Division 1 away to Bognor Blue. Two triples played 18 ends on a very floral green.

Skip and Captain John Brown, with Jane Gray as Lead and Ian Younger as two, had a run of 7 winning ends, enough to hold back a late charge from the home side to finish 14/11 up.

Trevor Bushell, Sylvia Smith and Brian Maughan won by 6 shots to take top rink. The result was the full 6 League points to Pulborough and 33-24.

Next was a BML match away at Petworth, but despite Pulborough's best efforts Petworth took five of six points, but Pulborough snatched the final point for a draw on Malcolm Gray's rink, supported by Jenny Miland-Taylor and Marc Pells.

The first round of the Men's County Abergavenny Double Fours saw two rinks, one at home and one away, play Midhurst.

The away side of Ray Knight, James Barber, Ian Younger and John Brown won 22/14, whilst the home side of Skip Steve Adsett, with Christian Bushell as Lead, Dave Cobbold as Two and Matt Ives as Three won 34-9 for a 56-23 victory. Pulborough will play Worthing Pavilion next.

The first round of the knockout PC Cup took Pulborough to Goring Manor. Four rinks played 18 ends in sunny but chilly conditions. Pulborough wasted no time in pulling away from Goring, with all rinks ahead by the 10th end. The home fightback ended with 1 rink to Goring by a single shot, but the overall win to Pulborough by a convincing 80-61.

An exhausted Pulborough side played Worthing Pavilion at home and to Worthing's surprise, won by 75-58, taking seven points for two rink wins and a draw out of four rinks and two points for the overall win.

Every team battled to the last against some of the top players in the county, with top rink going to Skip Ian Younger, Lead Ray Knight, number Two Brian Maughan and number three Dave Cobbold 27/10. Malcolm Gray's rink battled back from 13/6 down to draw on the final end, but promoted Pulborough proved they deserve to be up with the big boys in Division 1.

Pulborough have an Open Day for Bowls England's "Big Bowls Weekend" on Bank Holiday Monday from 2-6pm, new and experienced players are welcome.

Jacob Pells playing for Pulborough against Worthing Pavilion

Malcolm Gray in action on the green at Pulborough

Ryan Davy in action against Worthing Pavilion

Christian Bushell playing against Worthing Pavilion