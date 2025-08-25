It's a mixed week for Southwater bowlers

By John Coghlan
Contributor
Published 25th Aug 2025, 08:06 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 11:40 BST
Southwater's John Spriggs winners
Southwater's John Spriggs winners
It's been a mixed week for Southwater Bowls Club.

Entertaining Hurstpierpoint, the visitors won 55 to 41. One triple won - Graham White, Alan Parker and Debbie Jarvis (15-14).

A good win against Sutton followed by 53-40.

Best triple was Mair Williams, Pauline Scott and John Boranski (18-11) with Sue Jones, Jean Meinertzhagen and Les Andrews (19-14) and Jackie Merchant, Debbie Coshan and Cliff Merchant (16-15) supporting well.

Away to Felbridge Southwater lost by three shots 66-69. Two rinks won Sue Lewis, Terry Rowell, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (23-17) with Dee Blanchard, John Coghlan, Brian French and Peter Curd (16-10).

So it’s been mixed fortunes for Southwater, who as we reported last week are celebrating two league title wins – in the Mid Sussex League and the John Spriggs League, the latter winners pictured here.

