It's a mixed week for Southwater bowlers

Southwater's John Spriggs winners

It's been a mixed week for Southwater Bowls Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entertaining Hurstpierpoint, the visitors won 55 to 41. One triple won - Graham White, Alan Parker and Debbie Jarvis (15-14).

A good win against Sutton followed by 53-40.

Best triple was Mair Williams, Pauline Scott and John Boranski (18-11) with Sue Jones, Jean Meinertzhagen and Les Andrews (19-14) and Jackie Merchant, Debbie Coshan and Cliff Merchant (16-15) supporting well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away to Felbridge Southwater lost by three shots 66-69. Two rinks won Sue Lewis, Terry Rowell, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (23-17) with Dee Blanchard, John Coghlan, Brian French and Peter Curd (16-10).

So it’s been mixed fortunes for Southwater, who as we reported last week are celebrating two league title wins – in the Mid Sussex League and the John Spriggs League, the latter winners pictured here.