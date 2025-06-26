'It’s a shame' - Defending champion Taylor Fritz wished he won in different circumstances against Joao Fonseca
The defending champion of the men’s title at Devonshire Park won the first set in under half an hour against the Brazilian prodigy on Wednesday evening (June 25).
But the 18-year-old stormed back and took the second set after an intense tie-breaker.
Due to darkness, the match was suspended and resumed in windy conditions on Thursday.
The top seed from the USA got the job done despite being broken when serving for the match. Fonseca had the chance to take the match to a deciding tie-break but he faltered on serve.
Fritz said, in his on-court interview: “I’m really happy. I was really happy with the level of tennis last night, it’s a shame we couldn’t finish the match then.
"Coming out today, it was tough to really judge my grass-court play, there was a lot of scrapping around.”
Fritz, who has won the title in Eastbourne three times, faces Marcos Giron in the quarter-final.
The 27-year-old won the Stuttgart ATP title earlier this month – his ninth tour-level title.
He said: “I think almost half of my career titles are on grass, which says a lot for how short the grass-court season is.
“I feel really confident on it, I feel like I can be serving well, taking care of service games when it’s not really windy.”
